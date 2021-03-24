ATLANTA, Mar. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MerchantE, a leading end-to-end digital commerce platform, announces Same Day Funding. Available for pre-qualified customers, the new product enables merchants to receive daily card transaction funds within one hour of closing a batch. The funds will be issued directly to the debit card account of the merchant's choice, available immediately to spend.
Last year, MerchantE announced its new Money In(TM), Money Out(TM) and Money Max(TM) services, a suite of features specifically designed around how money comes into a business, how it goes out and the necessary analytics to maximize financial decisions. Its newest addition enables merchants to take control of their money quickly and securely.
MerchantE's Same Day Funding service offers:
- Merchants access to their money the same calendar day for batches submitted before 9:00 p.m. Eastern Time – even on weekends.
- The full amount (up to $100K/day).
- No percentage charge on the batch of transactions; just a flat per batch fee.
"Now more than ever, companies need faster access to their money," says Sandra Blair, Chief Product Officer at MerchantE. "Many companies offer same-day funding options in theory, but what differentiates our offering is the practicality of the service. Our merchants will have full access to their funds in minutes—and we don't charge a percentage on the transaction. From the merchant perspective, that's a real game changer."
To learn more and apply, visit MerchantE.com.
About MerchantE
MerchantE provides a financial technology platform that drives digital commerce and supports the money management needs of growing businesses. Its customers gain a competitive advantage with their services to revolutionize the way they bring money in, move money out, and make money decisions. MerchantE helps their partners by offering tools and revenue streams to integrate, self-brand, refer, or resell their products and services. MerchantE has 300+ employees and is located in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information please visit MerchantE.com.
