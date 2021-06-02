ATLANTA, June 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MerchantE, a leading end-to-end digital commerce platform, has launched MerchantE Invoice, an electronic invoicing solution designed to enable businesses to simplify the billing process, reduce costs and get paid faster.
The new service allows users to create and send electronic invoices (e-invoices) conveniently and securely and provides online payment alternatives for their customers.
Using an e-invoice solution, businesses can reduce time, errors and costs associated with sending paper invoices and can expect to reduce days sales outstanding by making it easier for customers to pay. With MerchantE Invoice, customers can click a link in the body of the email or on the attached e-invoice to open a secure payment page and input payment.
Key features of MerchantE Invoice include the ability to:
- Create and send e-invoices and quotes via email or text
- Set up automated notifications for due dates, past due and payment acknowledgment
- Store payment data securely for convenient future payments and for use in options such as auto-payment
- Give customers a range of options so they can use their preferred payment method, including ACH and all major credit and debit cards including UnionPay SecurePlus
- View aging status reports and performance dashboard
"More companies are embracing the benefits of e-invoices to streamline their accounts receivable process," says Mike Rouse, CEO of MerchantE. "MerchantE Invoice accelerates receipt of funds by creating a more nimble invoicing process and simplifying the payment process for customers. Faster payments mean improved cash flow, which is essential for growing businesses."
About MerchantE
MerchantE provides a financial technology platform that drives digital commerce and supports the money management needs of growing businesses. Its customers gain a competitive advantage with their services to revolutionize the way they bring money in, move money out, and make money decisions. MerchantE helps their partners by offering tools and revenue streams to integrate, self-brand, refer, or resell their products and services. MerchantE has 300+ employees and is located in Alpharetta, Georgia. For more information, please visit MerchantE.com.
