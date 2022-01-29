YOUNGSTOWN, Ohio, Jan. 29, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Creative Stream Marketing, an expert marketing agency for B2B tech companies, announced that Mercurio Analytics has signed on as its newest client. Mercurio Analytics, a Phoenix-based company, provides public sector organizations a secure data and analytics platform to transform the interaction between data, people, processes, and organizations to achieve and communicate optimized results. The Mercurio Analytics platform equips cities and other government agencies to better utilize taxpayer revenue and deliver services more efficiently to their citizens.
John Centofanti, Creative Stream Marketing's Founder & Marketing Strategist said, "We are thrilled to partner with Mercurio Analytics and its CEO, Minky Kernacs. The solutions Mercurio provides to government agencies help bring direct, positive impact to citizens. They are nimble enough to address the challenges any city faces in leveraging data for the good of their citizens. We love partnering with tech companies who are doing their part to change the world."
Mercurio Analytics has the resources, knowledge, and capabilities to help local governments get the most out of their data. Since the company was founded in 2020, it has demonstrated success in helping cities reduce costs of IT administration for various government services.
Citizens of every city are often unaware of the free services afforded to them. Further, data from different government agencies are often siloed, resulting in a lack of coordination and communication between city providers. Using data analytics can be a daunting endeavor for city IT departments, often overburdened with projects. Mercurio Analytics provides a simplified process to move its public sector clients from implementation to quick ROI.
Creative Stream Marketing will craft a new marketing strategy that will encompass a new brand message and a supporting content strategy to help reinforce the Mercurio Analytics brand and expand its reach.
"It has been a major relief bringing on the Creative Stream team," said Minky Kernacs, CEO & Co-Founder of Mercurio Analytics. "We are data experts, not marketers, but we understand and recognize the value of partnering with trusted marketing experts in the tech space. I am personally looking forward to working with Creative Stream and am excited to see the results they will help us achieve."
To learn more about Creative Stream Marketing, visit https://creativestreammarketing.com/ or call (330) 333-2738.
About Mercurio Analytics
Mercurio Analytics is a leading data analytics solution provider for public sector companies globally. Mercurio Analytics has created a proprietary methodology and system which strengthens the data fabric within the public sector by addressing the critical issue of data trust stemming from disparate systems and decentralized data.
About Creative Stream Marketing
Creative Stream Marketing has been helping retail technology and B2B software companies beat their giants since 2006. Creative Stream Marketing fully partners with its clients and guides their marketing efforts to help them grow.
Founded in Youngstown, OH, the company has always been fully remote and has partnered with over 150 clients throughout the US. Creative Stream Marketing's capabilities span everything from marketing strategy and branding to content creation and web and graphic design.
##
Media Contact
John Centofanti, Creative Stream Marketing, +1 (330) 333-2738, team@creativestreammarketing.com
Sam Hoffman, Creative Stream Marketing, team@creativestreammarketing.com
SOURCE Creative Stream Marketing