KANSAS CITY, Mo., Nov. 2, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Garrett Wiseman, Founder and Chief Executive of Mercury Broadband announced today the addition of two talented and experienced industry executives joining the company's management team. Greg Crosby has joined the firm as Chief Revenue Officer leading the company's efforts across Sales, Marketing and Customer Satisfaction. Mr. Crosby brings a strong track record of building and leading teams for well recognized broadband service providers such as Sprint, McLeodUSA, US WEST, TCI Cable, and ImOn Communications. He also founded and launched a successful national marketing consulting firm called the NextGen Marketing Group, which worked closely with numerous telecom and technology companies across the country helping them grow their businesses.
Mr. Wiseman also announced that Clint Slusher has joined the company as Chief Financial Officer. He will lead the company's financial, accounting and analysis team, which supports business expansion efforts and manages the interface with external investors and partners. Mr. Slusher was a key executive at Sprint for over 20 years serving in a variety of senior financial and operating leadership roles, most recently as Business Unit CFO for Sprint Business. In addition to his multiple Business Unit CFO leadership roles, he also served as the executive leader of sales and channel operations for Sprint's distribution channels and held several leadership roles supporting the early-stage development and roll-out of Sprint PCS.
"We are delighted to have both Greg and Clint join the Mercury Broadband leadership team and bring their tremendous experience, knowledge and credentials to help our company achieve our ambitious growth objectives," said Mr. Wiseman. "Their track records of innovation, growth and market success will be great additions to help guide our expansion efforts and enhance our business strategies going forward," said Mr. Wiseman. Both Mr. Crosby and Mr. Slusher will be based in the company's downtown Kansas City, Missouri office and report directly to Mr. Wiseman.
About Mercury Broadband
Mercury Broadband is a leading provider of high-speed Internet and digital phone services for homes and business across select rural markets in the Midwest. The company was founded in Topeka, KS., after recognizing a need for broadband services in these underserved markets. A hybrid approach to serving these "last mile" customers was developed by extending high-capacity fiber optic networks with the range, reliability, and flexibility of carrier-class wireless technologies to provide next generation services to customers.
For more information regarding Mercury Broadband, visit http://www.mercurybroadband.com or call tollfree 1-800-354-4915.
