SAN DIEGO, May 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- HazardHub, the nation's fastest-growing supplier of geospatial risk data, is excited to announce that Mercury Insurance has selected HazardHub as a risk data partner.
John Siegman, CCA of HazardHub says, "We are thrilled to become a key risk data provider for Mercury Insurance. We are always striving to build highly accurate yet cost-effective risk tools for our clients. We are very pleased that Mercury is now added to the ever-expanding roster of HazardHub clients."
Mercury will integrate HazardHub's powerful API into their decisioning systems, with the ability to deliver hundreds of data elements in less than 2 seconds.
Jonathan Kistler, Portfolio Underwriter at Mercury Insurance adds "Accurate data is critical for Mercury to properly assess the risk of a property. We did a rigorous examination of risk score alternatives and chose HazardHub for their superior accuracy and overall value. They made the evaluation process easy and were a pleasure to work with."
Bob Frady, CEO of HazardHub adds, "For too long, insurance carriers have been forced to pay premium prices for risk data products that are between 10 and 40 years old. HazardHub's aim is to smash that paradigm by delivering high-resolution property risk data at a fraction of the cost of legacy data providers. We are very excited that Mercury has chosen to partner with HazardHub – it shows their commitment to innovation and to doing things better."
About HazardHub
HazardHub is your insurance policy against property risk.
HazardHub is the only third-generation provider of property-level hazard risk databases spanning the most dangerous perils in the continental United States. HazardHub translates huge amounts of geospatial digital data into easy-to-understand answers that are used to make real-world decisions. Our team of scientists provides comprehensive, and innovative, national coverage for risks that destroy and damage property.
To learn more about HazardHub or to use our free lookups, visit http://www.hazardhub.com or reach us directly at support@hazardhub.com.
About Mercury Insurance
Mercury Insurance (MCY) is a multiple-line insurance organization predominantly offering personal automobile, homeowners, and commercial insurance through a network of independent agents in Arizona, California, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Nevada, New Jersey, New York, Oklahoma, Texas, and Virginia. Since 1962, Mercury has specialized in offering quality insurance at affordable prices. For more information visit http://www.mercuryinsurance.com or follow the company on Facebook, Instagram and Twitter.
