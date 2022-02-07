BOSTON, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Partnership with Mercury comes at a pivotal moment to ignite new era of fan engagement as well as blockchain and Web 3.0 innovation
Mercury, the white-label NFT platform company designed to give universities and sports teams the power to create one-of-a-kind digital fan experiences, today announces the KU men's basketball team and the one-of-a-kind Kansas Jayhawks logo will be entering the NFT space. The NIL partnership with the KU men's basketball team was negotiated in collaboration with G3 Marketing while also securing logo rights through CLC, the exclusive licensing agency for Kansas Athletics. The partnership is one of the first to combine a university licensed NFT deal with a name, image and likeness (NIL) deal that supports student-athletes through a personalized NFT platform called "Rock Chalk," (RockChalk.io). Fans will be able to buy, sell, and trade KU and Jayhawk collectibles. Among new digital collectibles are limited edition offerings from Head Coach Bill Self as well as players including Ochai Agbaji, David McCormack, Remy Martin, and more. Additionally, Mercury is exploring future opportunities with the other Kansas Athletics teams.
"Just as Shopify has allowed brands to tailor their online experience to better connect with their customers, Mercury makes creating and selling digital collectibles simple, seamless, and customized so universities and sports properties can take their fan experience to the next level," said Porter Grieve, CEO and Co-founder at Mercury. "As one of the most storied universities in the country and most successful basketball programs in NCAA history, working with the University of Kansas is an incredible next step for Mercury. We look forward to giving fans an online community focused around the team they love."
With NFT sales hitting $25 billion in 2021, digital assets present a huge opportunity for sports teams and universities to drive fan interaction and generate additional revenue. However, according to recent surveys, only 13 percent of Americans have traded crypto in the last year and less than a quarter know what an NFT is. Mercury builds a bridge between the sports world and the new internet, bringing the benefits of NFT technology to the college sports world, including:
- Universities: Mercury makes end-to-end solutions for brands looking to enter the NFT market. It solves the technological challenges and makes the entire process easy - from building a platform to developing strategy, design, and marketing - so universities and sports teams can build brand loyalty and meaningful relationships with their fans.
- Players: Mercury changes the way athletes connect with their fans, providing a more engaging medium than static physical collectibles.
- Fans: Like a rare collectible sports card or a one-of-a-kind jersey, students, alumni, and fans alike can easily buy a digital sports collectible and support their favorite athletes and teams without having to understand the ins and outs of Web 3.0.
"I've always been proud to be part of this historical basketball program, and I see this as another cutting-edge opportunity for the University of Kansas," said Ochai Agbaji of the Kansas Jayhawks. "I'm excited that we are at the forefront of NFTs in the NCAA and how this technology will create an entirely new platform for us to engage with the best fans in college sports."
Mercury's KU NFT drop will be available here on February 19th. For more information, visit http://www.mercurynft.io.
About MercuryNFT
Mercury builds white-label NFT platforms designed to give universities, sports teams, and brands the power to create one-of-a-kind digital experiences for their fans. Mercury partners with some of the biggest college sports teams in the country, including Kentucky Basketball and the University of Kansas, to provide the best long-term solution for creating and selling NFTs to connect with their fan bases and build brand identity. To learn more, visit: http://www.mercurynft.io.
About CLC
CLC is the nation's leading collegiate trademark licensing company with a mission to elevate college brands through insight and innovation. The company is uniquely positioned to deliver consumer connections and brand visibility for institutions through data-based, customized solutions that include impactful licensed merchandise strategies and innovative marketing platforms to navigate the ever-evolving consumer and retail marketplace. Headquartered in Atlanta, Georgia, CLC is guided by values to serve others, build trust, lead well, innovate often, and be passionate. Founded in 1981, CLC is a part of LEARFIELD, the leading media and technology services company in intercollegiate athletics.
