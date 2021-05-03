DALTON, Ga., May 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb -- Meridian Adhesives Group (Meridian) announced today the acquisition of Frontier Products Inc. (Frontier).
Located in Alvarado, Texas, Frontier is a manufacturer of high-performance flooring solutions, including urethane, acrylic pressure sensitive and hybrid adhesives; moisture barriers; sound control; and construction products. With more than 40 years of experience in the flooring industry, Frontier offers custom formulations for its private label customers throughout North America.
"The addition of Frontier to our Flooring Division brings new processes and technologies to our platform," said Daniel Pelton, CEO of Meridian Adhesives Group. "This will benefit our customers and partners by opening up additional product offerings and technical support, further positioning us as the go-to solution providers in the adhesives market."
As part of Meridian's Flooring Division, Frontier will work alongside Taylor Adhesives, a leading name in the flooring adhesives market for its resilient, wood and carpet flooring adhesives and the company's moisture mitigation coatings and specialty products; as well as Polycom Solutions, a manufacturer specializing in custom product assembly solutions.
"I'm especially excited to be bringing Frontier into the Meridian Flooring Division to work alongside Taylor and Polycom," said Paul Murfin, President of Taylor and Meridian's Flooring Division. "Frontier helps expand our product and brand portfolio and further increases our leadership position in the flooring adhesives space."
Together, the three companies will serve the flooring industry with advanced flooring, construction and product assembly solutions.
"Joining Meridian Adhesives Group is a strategic move that will meet the goals of our company," said Carl Nichols, President of Frontier. "Having the backing of Meridian and Taylor – technologically, operationally and financially – will allow us to better serve our customers and continue the upward momentum of our business."
For more information regarding Frontier Products Inc., visit https://frontierproductsinc.com.
About Meridian Adhesives Group
Meridian Adhesives Group is a leading manufacturer of high-value adhesive technologies. With a broad portfolio of dynamic solutions, Meridian serves the electronics, infrastructure, flooring, packaging and product assembly markets. The group's operations are located in the Americas, EMEA and Asia, with a multitude of sales/service offices worldwide that are positioned to serve Meridian's global customer base. For more information, visit https://meridianadhesives.com.
