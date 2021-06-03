RESTON, Va., June 3, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions has named learning and talent management technology industry veteran Hung Vu as its Chief of Operations and Product.
Hung has built and led many successful teams in product development and product management during his career. He brings deep learning industry expertise to Meridian, having served as Chief Technology Officer of eChalk, a K12 class management platform and as Senior Vice President of Product Engineering and Technical Integration at Plateau Systems, (now SAP SuccessFactors), a provider of software-as-a-service (SaaS) talent management suites, where he first built an LMS and later a full talent management solution.
"Hung's considerable learning management solution successes are an excellent foundation to build the future of Meridian," said Jonna Ward, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Meridian. "He's hit the ground running, ready to bring our solutions to the next level."
Hung's vision, operational acumen, and technical expertise will deliver Meridian's next generation of innovative learning products and services.
"Meridian LMS is a product with remarkably deep learning features," said Hung Vu. "I look forward to leading the Meridian team to further advance the functional and technical capabilities of the software and provide our clients with a solution that greatly impacts their business objectives and advances their missions."
Hung has been recognized as one of Washington D.C.'s Top 10 Technology Executives by the Washington Post. He served in the U.S. Naval Reserve where he had the honor of being the first naturalized Vietnamese-born naval aviator. He is a graduate of Elmhurst College with a bachelor's degree in computer science and completed the Leading Product Innovation program at the Harvard Business School, which was taught by the late Clayton Christensen.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations where training is critical to operations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners and resellers.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Commonwealth of Virginia, Georgia Dept. of Community Health, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com/ or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
Media Contact
Michelle Sullivan, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, 703-283-9272, msullivan@meridianks.com
SOURCE Meridian Knowledge Solutions