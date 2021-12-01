RESTON, Va., Dec. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions was among the select companies Forrester invited to participate in its 2021 evaluation, The Forrester Wave™: Learning Management Systems and Experience Platforms, Q4 2021. In this assessment, Forrester evaluated 10 LMS and LXP vendors using their 28-criterion evaluation. You can learn more about the Forrester report here: https://www.forrester.com/report/the-forrester-wave-tm-learning-management-systems-and-experience-platforms-q4-2021/RES176531 .
"We are excited to have been included in this evaluation. It's important to our organization that industry experts recognize the value of our platform. To be represented in this review signals that the industry sees our LMS software is relevant in addressing corporate learning challenges today." Stated Sean Osborne, SVP of Product and Growth Strategy.
Meridian continues to make strides in developing a Learning Management Platform suited to pivot organizations to maximize their learning capacity and capabilities. In October 2021, Meridian announced new capabilities to support different payment gateways for different external learning audiences.
Meridian Knowledge Solutions has deep roots in working with government organizations where security and compliance are top priorities. Data Security and Governance are core elements of Meridian's capabilities, and the company maintains vigilance in its cyber security initiatives and validations.
Meridian is dedicated to increased commercial functionality adding Zoom and Teams integration within the last year to address immediate market needs. Visit our website to learn more about our learning management system at https://www.meridianks.com/.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system is a learning suite designed for business and not academia. Our enterprise-level software is best suited for commercial and government organizations with complex training needs for their internal and external users. Our LMS contains our patented LRS, AI and Machine Learning, Career Explorer, content authoring tools, and native content provided by our partner OpenSesame. Meridian LMS supports SCORM, xAPI (TinCan) and AICC. Meridian LMS is available in the cloud, on-premise or private cloud.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations, including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and The Auto Club Group. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area. For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
