RESTON, Va., Dec. 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions is pleased to announce Vivek Khanna has joined the company as Vice President of Engineering and Quality Assurance. Vivek brings over 20 years of experience in leading cutting-edge enterprise software development teams and will accelerate the growth of Meridian Knowledge Solutions.
Vivek has an excellent record of generating measurable improvements in team productivity and software quality while optimizing operational spending. His background in implementing seamless development processes and continuous product delivery will be an asset to Meridian Knowledge Solutions in keeping pace with today's changing times.
Vivek most recently served as the Chief DevOps Architect at SAP/SuccessFactors, where he led digital transformation and DevOps transition, improving developer productivity and product quality. He has a track record of successfully leading and delivering several digital transformation and cloud migration projects, including lift-and-shift, native and hybrid cloud, server-less computing, containerization, and micro-services.
"We are pleased to have Vivek's strong leadership and technical guidance shape the future of our product development at Meridian Knowledge Solutions. His role will have a significant value in the further development of the Meridian LMS in a competitive market. Vivek will help establish the strategic, technical foundation for learning innovation for years to come," said Jonna Ward, Chairman and Chief Executive Officer at Meridian.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning enterprise-level learning management system supports organizations with complex training needs. Meridian LMS contains our patented LRS, Career Explorer, content authoring tools, and native content provided by our partner OpenSesame. Meridian LMS supports SCORM, xAPI (TinCan), and AICC and is available in the cloud, on-premise, or private cloud.
Leading organizations have chosen Meridian, including the U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries, and The Auto Club Group. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area. For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
