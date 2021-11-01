RESTON, Va., Nov. 1, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions unveiled the latest release of their award-winning enterprise learning management system. The Meridian LMS Fall 2021 features enhancements focused on streamlining administrative workflows and updating user capabilities to increase collaboration.
The new release builds out additional collaboration capabilities with the integration of Microsoft Teams Virtual Meeting. The ability to create events in the LMS with corresponding meetings in Teams brings learning into the natural workflow of today's workplace. "Integrating learning into the daily flow of work is vital to organizations looking towards the future of work. We're always looking to seamlessly integrate the Meridian LMS into our clients' daily lives. We believe meeting their needs where they are is essential to supporting our clients' training efforts," says Sean Osborne, SVP, Product & Growth Strategy for Meridian.
Additional newly introduced capabilities include enhanced configurations for the Federal Form SF-182, bulk recertifications, and the ability to support different payment gateways for different domains. A new integration with Authorize.Net as a payment gateway enhances our clients' flexibility for payment and security options.
Meridian is leading the way in administering enterprise learning at scale through enhancing workflows such as autocomplete for testing, improving learning outcomes through instructional design assessments, and reducing task-heavy requests by including learner requested exemptions and extensions.
Meridian Learning Management Software Fall 2021 release is available in public cloud, private cloud and on-premise. Meridian LMS is well-suited for large enterprise environments to aid in internal and/or external training. Visit our website to learn more at https://www.meridianks.com/.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations, where training is critical to operations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners, and resellers.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and The Auto Club Group. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
