RESTON, Va., Oct. 12, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions, the Reston-based Learning Management System (LMS) company, today announced it has been identified as a Leader in the Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning, 2021. This is the third consecutive year that Aragon has placed the Meridian LMS in the leadership category for Enterprise LMS Solutions.
Meridian has consistently delivered unequaled learning outcomes to its clients for more than twenty years. We feel that Meridian's continued placement in the Aragon Corporate Learning Leader Category over the last several years results from a multi-year effort by Meridian Knowledge Solutions to address and support clients' critical business needs and organizational objectives.
"We believe our inclusion in the annual Aragon Research Globe for Corporate Learning by Aragon Research confirms our track record of continuous innovation and success," says Sean Osborne, SVP, Product & Growth Strategy for Meridian. "Meridian's product capabilities are tailored to meet the complex training and development needs of organizations and the extended enterprise. We remain committed to delivering on business needs in a manner that provides flexibility and support to succeed with a much lower total cost of ownership."
The Meridian client list includes recognized global brands across all business segments, including Federal Government, State & Local Agencies, continuing education providers, and Fortune 500 companies, especially companies in the manufacturing space that provide learning solutions to communities other than their own employees or extended enterprise solutions. One of the most essential differences between employee facing learning solutions and extended enterprise solutions are flexible ecommerce workflows and capabilities.
Meridian LMS also provides deployment options in the public cloud, private cloud and on-premise. Our in-house implementation team offers the opportunity for client-specific customizations.
Click here to download the full report "Aragon Research Globe™️ for Corporate Learning, 2021".
About Aragon Research
Aragon Research is an independent research and advisory firm that provides business and IT executives with the actionable insights they need to navigate technology's ever-evolving impact on business. Headquartered in Morgan Hill, CA. Aragon Research works with executives at every major level of the business and across industries to give them the tools they need to make more informed technology and strategy decisions. Aragon delivers high-impact advisory, research, and consulting services, and has a proven team of veteran analysts. For more information, visit http://www.aragonresearch.com.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian Knowledge Solutions award-winning learning management system software allows organizations, where training is critical to operations, to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners, and resellers.
Meridian Knowledge Solutions has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, HAI Group, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area. For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
*Disclaimer
Aragon Research does not endorse vendors, or their products or services that are referenced in its research publications,and does not advise users to select those vendors that are rated the highest. Aragon Research publications consist of the opinions of Aragon Research and Advisory Services organization and should not be construed as statements of fact. Aragon Research provides its research publications and the information contained in them "AS IS," without warranty of any kind. i Aragon Research "2021 Aragon Research Globe™ for Corporate Learning" by Jim Lundy October 7, 2021.
Media Contact
Sean Osborne, Meridian Knowledge Solutions, 703-322-9565, krurangwa@meridianks.com
SOURCE Meridian Knowledge Solutions