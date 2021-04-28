RESTON, Va., April 28, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meridian Knowledge Solutions is pleased to announce the latest release of its award-winning learning management system. Meridian LMS Spring 2021 features a number of enhancements that serve up training to learners outside the organization with greater ease as well as improvements to the product's test management capabilities.
The new release gives administrators the ability to effortlessly create subdomains for a particular learner audience such as clients or resellers, then provision all training materials, career and competency data, approval paths and email templates to quickly make training available to those users. Powerful branding elements allow organizations to design each domain with its own unique look and feel.
Meridian has also completely updated its integrated test management tool for easy drag-and-drop question management, additional test, and group-level settings to facilitate more complex test workflows, and an updated question bank with easy tagging. A revised test preview lets the creator run through different variations of the test before it is published.
"Organizations are often challenged to provide effective training for learners who are not employees," said Sean Osborne, Senior Vice President of Product for Meridian. "Meridian LMS is designed to meet the unique learning needs of people who sell, service and use the products our clients provide. This further strengthens the business impact training has on an organization's bottom line."
Discover the award-winning capabilities of Meridian LMS first-hand by scheduling a personalized product discussion.
About Meridian Knowledge Solutions
Meridian's award-winning learning management system allows organizations to share knowledge, increase revenue streams and manage compliance requirements for their employees, members, customers, partners and resellers.
Meridian has been chosen by leading organizations including U.S. Department of Homeland Security, Johnson Controls, Benco Dental, The Society of Actuaries and Kodak Alaris. Meridian is headquartered in the Washington DC metro area.
For more information, visit https://www.meridianks.com or follow @MeridianKS on Twitter.
