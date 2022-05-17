In "a giant leap" for video users, it is now possible, for the first time ever, to search across your entire video collection to find just the right bit of content you are looking for, simply by describing it. Just describe the scene and NOMAD™ for Video from MerlinOne takes you there: no effort required!
BOSTON, May 17, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- In "a giant leap" for video users, it is now possible, for the first time ever, to search across your entire video collection to find just the right bit of content you are looking for, simply by describing it. Just describe the scene, and NOMAD™ for Video from MerlinOne takes you there: no effort required!
"Video is an incredibly useful and impactful medium, but until now, useful searching of videos has been a nightmare. For the most part, you can only search for a filename; in a few systems, you can search by words spoken in the video," said MerlinOne CEO David Tenenbaum. "But so many crucial scenes have no narrative: how do you search for a kissing scene, or a car chase, or the sequence when the skier your company sponsors catches air going downhill while wearing your branded skis?"
MerlinOne targeted this problem, recognizing it as the next frontier for Digital Asset Management (DAM) and other applications. After five years of effort in AI, we have developed a solution: NOMAD™ for Video.
How long would it take you to scrub across multiple video files or a feature-length movie to find a scene you know is there, but you have no idea what the timecode is? Turn hours of effort into milliseconds with NOMAD™ for Video!
Two examples of the many problems NOMAD™ for Video solves for you are:
Want to find the clip of your CEO with your company branding in the background?
Want to show a friend your favorite scene in a movie right now (no fumbling, no talking to stall while you frantically search)?
NOMAD™ for Video requires zero effort on your part; just type in what you are looking for. It uses four separate AI modules to understand the video content of each scene of each of your videos, and no matter how many videos you have, it puts precisely what you are looking for at your fingertips instantly.
"We see this as an absolute game-changer in the world of DAM," Tenenbaum said. "This is a continuation of our company's 30-year track record of bringing innovation and significant ease-of-use advances to DAM systems."
NOMAD™ for Video, based on the popular NOMAD™ technology introduced for still images, is an option in MerlinOne's DAM system and is also available via API as a service to add this amazing functionality to other systems.
Media Contact
sales@merlinone.com, MerlinOne, 1 4434216949, rburgee@merlinone.com
SOURCE MerlinOne