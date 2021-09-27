WILMINGTON, Mass., Sept. 27, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Heilind Electronics, a leading global distributor of electronic components and authorized distributor for Mersen, announces the addition of Mersen's low voltage UL/CSA power fuses covering a complete range of applications and circuit protection needs.
Mersen's power fuses are available in several types, including fast acting, time delay and current limiting. The AC and DC rated fuses accommodate a wide variety of low voltage fuse classes that accommodate major electrical standards worldwide. In addition, they are equipped with options like SmartSpot blown fuse indicators, which provide visual indication when fuses have opened. Mersen also offers rejection-style fuses that eliminate the risk of incorrect fuse class substitution.
Mersen's low voltage UL/CSA power fuses are designed for a broad range of industries, including medical, industrial, lighting, power generation, appliance, climate control and automotive.
Visit Heilind's website for more information about Mersens's Low Voltage UL/CSA Fuses.
About Heilind
Heilind Electronics, Inc. (https://www.heilind.com) is one of the world's leading distributors of connectors, relays, sensors, switches, thermal management and circuit protection products, terminal blocks, wire and cable, wiring accessories and insulation and identification products. Founded in 1974, Heilind has locations throughout the U.S., Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Germany, Singapore, Hong Kong and China.
About Mersen
Mersen is a global expert in electrical power and advanced materials for high-tech industries, with over 135 years of experience, and more than 50 industrial sites and 16 R&D centers in 35 countries. Mersen Electrical Power provides a broad portfolio of products in electrical protection and control and offers solutions for power management applications. Mersen Electrical Power teams work with customers worldwide to design and to deliver customized solutions and key products into various key markets such as commercial, industrial, renewable energies, power electronics, and E-mobility. Mersen's mission is to make customers applications safer and more reliable.
Media Contact
Mark Romanowski, Heilind Electronics, 978-988-3307, mromanowski@heilind.com
SOURCE Heilind Electronics