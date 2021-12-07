PITTSBURGH, Dec. 7, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Meruelo Media (Power 106, Cali 93.9, KLOS-FM, 93.5 KDAY and KWHY-22 TV) has announced its partnership with Matrix and their Monarch Media Ad Sales Platform. This partnership will provide Meruelo Media with extensive CRM capabilities, media intelligence with the most state-of-the-art tools to access streamlined data, extend their operational efficiencies, strengthen customer relations, and maximize capabilities and performance for agencies and buyers.
Meruelo Media's Vice President, Audio, David Criscitelli said, "Matrix will allow our sales team to spend less time reporting and more time developing and refining strategies for our clients. In addition, our management will have better visibility into revenue and more opportunity to align with other brands in the Meruelo portfolio to advance our clients' needs."
Monarch will also provide seamless integration to Meruelo Media's traffic system to enable automatic reconciliation of their pending deals. Roll-up reporting across all activities and efforts will deliver greater transparency and a more accurate view into sales for multiple departments throughout the organization, including Marketing and Finance.
"Technology, choice and data are great advancements for media, but these advancements can create disruption and an increasingly complicated media marketplace. Meruelo Media is committed to providing our team with the tools and platforms that evolve our business processes across all platforms and verticals. We are armed and ready to meet and exceed the demands on our industry by transforming chaotic data into actionable information," added Meruelo Media CEO, Otto Padron.
"We are thrilled to have Meruelo Media as a new client partner," shared Mark Gorman, CEO, Matrix. "Meruelo is the largest and fastest growing minority-owned media company in California, and we are confident that our Monarch Media Ad Sales Platform will empower them to not only monetize inventory but help fuel their next-stage growth."
Meruelo Media will launch the Monarch Media Ad Sales Platform technology in January 2022.
About Meruelo Media
Meruelo Media, an affiliate of the Meruelo Group, is the largest and fastest growing minority-owned media company in California. Meruelo Media operates Los Angeles television stations KWHY-TV, channel 22; and KBEH, channel 63; and Los Angeles market radio stations 95.5 KLOS; KLOS2; KPWR 105.9 "Power 106;" 93.5 KDAY; Riverside/San Bernardino station 93.5 KDEY-FM; and 93.9 KLLI "CALI 93.9, and the company owns a 22,000 square-foot production studio in West Hollywood"
About Matrix Solutions
Matrix Solutions is a forward-thinking technology company that empowers the media ad sales world with intelligence, technology, and expertise. It provides the technology back bone for the end-to-end workflow for sales organizations, transacting in the media marketplace. Its flagship solution, Monarch, is the only global ad sales platform built specifically for media, delivering the CRM and business intelligence necessary to optimize inventory, while the Matrix Sales Gateway, serving as a sell-side dedicated platform allows for the ingestion and dissemination of data from all providers in the ecosystem that participate in the negotiation and execution process. Matrix manages more than $13 billion annually in media ad revenue, has over 10K users, maintains over 95% renewal rate, and has founded the annual Media Ad Sales Summit and Media Ad Sales Council (MASC) – both of which bring together industry leaders to advance the future of media ad sales. For more information, please visit matrixformedia.com.
