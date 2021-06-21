INDIANAPOLIS, June 21, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Mesh Systems, a leading IoT Solutions Innovator, today announced it was partnering with Senet, a leading provider of cloud-based software and services platforms that enable global connectivity and on-demand network build-outs for the Internet of Things, to host a 30-minute virtual chat over the benefits and uses of supply chain IoT. Industry experts will dive into how supply chain-focused IoT solutions can be deployed by leveraging the latest technological advances from Microsoft Azure IoT coupled with a carrier-grade LoRaWAN network.
The webinar will be on June 29 at 2 p.m. EST hosted through GoToWebinar and is free for all who register. Registration information can be found at webinars.mesh-systems.com.
Attendees will hear from pioneers of the IoT industry and experts in their respective fields. Richard Baxter, CEO and Co-Founder of Mesh Systems, has more than 40 years of diverse experience in high technology software, services, and manufacturing businesses and is recognized as a technical expert in sensors, wireless communications, and embedded networking. Baxter previously Co-Founded Pensar Corporation—a diversified electronics design and manufacturing services company—where he architected and managed the company's technology strategy, intellectual property portfolio, and engineering workforce until they were acquired by SMTC Corporation in 2000.
Alongside Baxter will be Senet's Chief Technology Officer and Chief Operating Officer, Dave Kjendal. A senior executive in high-tech innovation management and complex product management, Kjendal is a successful leader of large multi-site teams that have delivered dozens of leading-edge LAN/WLAN product lines, embedded and application software designs as well as ODM and OEM development models. Kjendal is also active within the LoRa Alliance as a member of the Board of Directors, Chair of the Regional Parameters Working Group, and a member of the Technical Committee and Regulatory Working Group.
TJ Butler, Mesh Systems' Chief Software Architect, will be rounding out the panel with his deep experience in industrial automation, designing and implementing supervisory control, and data acquisition systems. Butler had the fortune of working across several manufacturing industries as IoT began to mature and was responsible for leading a multinational development team that provided network security compliance tools used by enterprise agencies prior to joining Mesh Systems.
With such a combined wealth of knowledge, the panel will discuss how to successfully build and deploy supply chain focused IoT solutions that are cost-effective and scalable. Topics will range from discussing the newest advancements from Microsoft's Azure IoT to understanding the benefits of leveraging carrier-grade LoRaWAN networks. For more information on the event, go to https://webinars.mesh-systems.com or contact marketing@mesh-systems.com
About Mesh Systems
Mesh Systems is an Internet of Things (IoT) Solutions Innovator providing enterprise-grade implementations to Fortune 500 companies. Our engineers have deep expertise across IoT hardware design, embedded software development, wireless systems, and cloud-based business applications. With nearly 20 years of experience delivering solutions to customers, Mesh Systems is the ideal partner to develop new connected products, scale your proof-of-concept to commercial volumes, or complement & enable internal teams. For more information, visit http://www.meshsystems.com.
About Senet, Inc.
Senet develops cloud-based software and services used by Network Operators, Application Developers, and System Integrators for the on-demand deployment of Internet of Things (IoT) networks. In addition to industrial and commercial applications, Senet has designed smart meter networks for many municipal water utility districts across the United States, representing millions of households. With a multi-year head start over competing Low Power Wide Area Network technologies, Senet offers technology in over eighty countries and owns and operates the largest publicly available LoRaWAN network in North America. Our disruptive go-to-market models and critical technical advantages have helped us become a leading connectivity provider with recognized expertise in building and operating global IoT networks. For additional information, visit http://www.senetco.com.
Media Contact
Chase Putrich, marketing@mesh-systems.com, +1 (317) 661-4861, chase.putrich@mesh-systems.com
SOURCE Mesh Systems