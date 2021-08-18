ATLANTA, Aug. 18, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MessageGears, the customer marketing software company, has been named to the 2021 Inc. 5000 list, which was revealed today. MessageGears has now been on the Inc. 5000 list two years in a row. The company, boosted by its trailblazing technology that large consumer brands use to deploy marketing campaigns at scale, has experienced explosive growth over the last three years and is on pace for record growth again in 2021.
"We are truly honored to have once again been named in the Inc. 5000," said Roger Barnette, MessageGears' CEO. "Our progress from last year to this year reflects the commitment of our team and the support and growth of our great customers. We are more bullish than ever on the benefits of empowering brand marketers to better utilize their data to create world-class customer experiences."
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," says Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership, and the help of a whole lot of people."
About MessageGears
MessageGears is the only customer marketing platform built for today's enterprise. Powered by Accelerator technology, MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.
