ATLANTA, Aug. 11, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MessageGears, the customer marketing software company, has been named a 2021 Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle. This is the 3rd year MessageGears made the Chronicle's Best Places to Work list, which honors companies across industries. MessageGears made the 2021 list of companies with between 50 and 99 employees.
The Atlanta Business Chronicle, in partnership with Quantum Workplace, began accepting nominations for the 2021 Best Places to Work list in March. Only companies with at least 10 employees were eligible to participate. Each nominated company was contacted by Quantum and asked to participate in a scientifically valid survey. Applicants were rated based on work environment, people practices and other metrics. Find out more about the Quantum survey here.
"I am as proud of winning this award as any other success we have achieved at MessageGears," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. "We are a culture-driven company. Our employees make our business successful so creating a great environment for our employees is essential."
"Creating a great place to work over the past year has been particularly challenging with COVID-19 and remote working. We strive to make our employees feel heard in this time of uncertainty and to always make decisions in their best interests. It's great to see our purposeful culture building shining through."
MessageGears, which is on pace for its best year ever in 2021, consistently has low employee churn rates relative to the rest of the software industry and near-perfect employee satisfaction scores. MessageGears has 65 employees, most of them in Atlanta, and is planning on doubling that number in the next year. The company is moving into new office space in Midtown this month.
"We're very focused on retention and growth," said Tracey Brown, HR Director at MessageGears. "We have a high bar for the type of people we bring on, and once we've spent the time and energy to get them, keeping them is crucial. As we've grown, our focus has been not just having a great culture, but helping each employee grow in their roles. One of MessageGears' strengths is that we create an environment where employees thrive and enjoy what they do, and that definitely helps us get new business and keep clients happy."
MessageGears and other companies on the Chronicle's Best Places to Work list will be honored at an event on September 2, 2021. These companies will also be recognized in a special section published by Atlanta Business Chronicle.
About MessageGears
MessageGears is the only customer marketing platform built for today's enterprise. Powered by Accelerator technology, MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.
Media contact:
Kevin Wolf
TGPR
Media Contact
Kevin Wolf, MessageGears, 888-352-0886, kevin@tgprllc.com
SOURCE MessageGears