The only data-connected customer engagement platform for the modern enterprise was named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list for the second time.
ATLANTA, May 12, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MessageGears, the only data-connected customer engagement platform for the modern enterprise, has been named to Inc. magazine's annual Best Workplaces list. Featured in the May/June 2022 issue, the list is the result of a comprehensive measurement of American companies that have excelled in creating exceptional workplaces and company culture, whether operating in a physical or virtual facility.
With MessageGears, brands use their modern data warehouse to power customer engagement and cross-channel marketing, opening a world of new possibilities for relevant, timely, personalized messaging that yields real results. Forrester Consulting found that MessageGears customers on average receive a benefit of $8.57 million and an ROI of 413% in their first three years on the platform.
This is the second time MessageGears has been named to Inc. magazine's Best Workplaces list. MessageGears was also named the #1 Best Place to Work by the Atlanta Business Chronicle in 2021. The company is on pace for its best year ever in 2022, and has consistently has low employee churn rates relative to the rest of the software industry as well as near-perfect employee satisfaction scores.
After collecting data from thousands of submissions, Inc. selected high-performing honorees. Each company that was nominated took part in an employee survey, conducted by Quantum Workplace, which included topics such as management effectiveness, perks, fostering employee growth, and overall company culture. The organization's benefits were also audited to determine overall score and ranking.
"This recognition reflects the emphasis we have put on company culture," said Roger Barnette, CEO of MessageGears. "Our company values, including open and consistent communication, positivity and relationship building, are posted on our website for everyone to see. We take pride in creating an environment where employees can flourish, and our growth is validation that this strategy is working."
"Not long ago, the term 'best workplace' would have conjured up images of open-office designs with stocked snack fridges," says Inc. editor-in-chief Scott Omelianuk. "Yet given the widespread adoption of remote work, the concept of the workplace has shifted. This year, Inc. has recognized the organizations dedicated to redefining and enriching the workplace in the face of the pandemic."
About Inc. Media
The world's most trusted business-media brand, Inc. offers entrepreneurs the knowledge, tools, connections, and community to build great companies. Its award-winning multiplatform content reaches more than 50 million people each month across a variety of channels including websites, newsletters, social media, podcasts, and print. Its prestigious Inc. 5000 list, produced every year since 1982, analyzes company data to recognize the fastest-growing privately held businesses in the United States. The global recognition that comes with inclusion in the 5000 gives the founders of the best businesses an opportunity to engage with an exclusive community of their peers, and the credibility that helps them drive sales and recruit talent. The associated Inc. 5000 Conference is part of a highly acclaimed portfolio of bespoke events produced by Inc. For more information, visit http://www.inc.com.
About Quantum Workplace
Quantum Workplace, based in Omaha, Nebraska, is an HR technology company that serves organizations through employee-engagement surveys, action-planning tools, exit surveys, peer-to-peer recognition, performance evaluations, goal tracking, and leadership assessment. For more information, visit QuantumWorkplace.com.
About MessageGears
MessageGears is the only customer marketing platform built for today's enterprise. MessageGears is a radically different enterprise software company, delivering advanced customer segmentation and message personalization and delivery that simply outperforms other enterprise marketing clouds and data platforms. Through direct data access and innovative platform capabilities, marketers can deliver compelling customer experiences at massive scale, faster and more flexibly than ever before. MessageGears has transformed what marketers thought was possible at major brands like Expedia, Rakuten, T-Mobile, and Chick-fil-A. Learn more at messagegears.com.
