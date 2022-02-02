SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 2, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metadata.io, the first demand generation platform for B2B marketers, is pleased to announce they have received two new patents from The United States Patent and Trademark Office (USPTO) for their technology that automates the most repetitive and mundane, but critical tasks in B2B marketing.
Today, the platform helps B2B marketers with building highly targeted audiences across channels, launching a high volume of campaign experiments, and self-optimizing those to what drives the most efficient revenue. The company currently has over 170 customers benefiting from this current technology.
With a mission to get Marketers closer to revenue, these two new patents will not only boost the performance of the existing campaigns platform but will introduce an entirely new capability to establish new technology integrations and enable new marketing strategies using a "playbook" concept.
"These patents are taking a step beyond a simple instruction manual to help customize and execute new marketing strategies based on a particular customer's needs," said Gil Allouche, CEO, Metadata. "We're building a platform that allows revenue marketers to automatically run completely pre-optimized programs that apply proven B2B marketing best practices and playbooks across channels and technologies."
The first patent was granted to Metadata for its proactive marketing technology. This new technology ingests a customer's historical data from across their channels and technologies, understands the customer's desired outcomes, and recommends best-next-step marketing strategies to achieve those outcomes most efficiently.
The second patent was granted for Metadata's use of templates and playbooks that are digitally embedded into the platform that will apply proven B2B marketing best-practice strategies to customers' campaigns and technology integrations.
As an example, on the first login, a new Metadata customer can integrate their technology stack, tell Metadata what outcomes they are trying to achieve, and the platform will go to work. It ingests years of detailed data, analyzes it against all previous customers, campaigns, technologies, and outcomes, and recommends to the user a specific way to set up and implement their technologies, as well as specific campaigns to run, in order to most efficiently and quickly achieve their goals.
Metadata's first application of this was with LinkedIn Conversation Ads. Metadata provided Conversation Ad templates that had been pre-optimized with hundreds of thousands of dollars of ad spend, directly within the platform so their customers could run similar campaigns.
Metadata has captured detailed data from a growing customer base, including some of today's most successful B2B companies, and will be able to leverage this data anonymously to make future predictions and recommendations across all their clients. The platform can then automatically take action based on this data, improving campaign performance while needing fewer resources.
"Historically, AI has been more of a novelty. Now, it's embedded everywhere in our personal lives," said Allouche. "It's innate – we trust it without question when we need directions or groceries at our door. On the business side, however, we are only on the brink of its possibilities. But the technology is here, and ready to be leveraged.'
About Metadata
Metadata is the first demand generation platform that launches paid campaign experiments and self-optimizes to revenue. Through AI and machine learning, Metadata helps B2B marketers automate the repeatable and time-consuming parts of running paid campaigns so they can focus more of their time on strategy, targeting, and creative. B2B marketers at Zoom, Okta and ThoughtSpot rely on Metadata to get closer to revenue. Start experimenting so you can get revenue faster with https://metadata.io/.
