Tech company announces its #1 ranking on RepVue's annual "20 Best Small Companies to Work for" list with highest ratings in Culture and Leadership
SAN FRANCISCO, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metadata.io, the industry's first operating system for B2B marketers, has been recognized by RepVue as the top company for sales professionals to work at, ranking number one on the annual list of "The 20 Best Small Companies To Work For For Sales Professionals." Metadata received a top Sales Org Score of 99.3, with its highest ratings in Culture and Leadership.
Those named on the list are the best sales jobs for small companies with less than 250 employees and are based on feedback and objective ratings from thousands of sales professionals. The rankings are updated in real time and are based on a RepVue algorithm which combines ratings of sales organizations with a RepVue index of what sales professionals care most about.
"The ability to rapidly innovate and reach our sales goals is thanks to a highly diverse team with cumulative skill sets, experiences and perspectives that continuously improve our offering and lead us forward," said Gil Allouche, Co-Founder and CEO of Metadata.io. "As a business leader, I strongly believe culture needs to be a top priority and is the reason Metadata has secured its place at the forefront of MarTech."
RepVue is the world's largest crowdsourced B2B sales organization rating platform for sales professionals. Completely objective and unbiased, RepVue anonymously collects aggregate data from sales professionals about their experience selling at B2B sales organizations. Each company receives a score out of 100, based on ratings for the overall company, compensation, quota attainment, professional development and training, culture and leadership, diversity and inclusion, and more.
Metadata has also received numerous other awards and accolades for company culture and workplace, including Inc. Magazine's Best Workplaces 2022 and a Timmy Award for Best Tech Workplace for Diversity.
About Metadata
Metadata is the first operating system for B2B marketers. Through AI and machine learning, Metadata frees B2B marketers from mundane and repetitive tasks so they can spend more time on the work that matters most: strategy, creativity, and driving more revenue. B2B marketers at Zoom, Okta, and ThoughtSpot rely on Metadata to automate their campaigns and drive more revenue.
