SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 24, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metadata.io, the autonomous demand generation platform, today reports record revenue growth, customer growth, and overall momentum for the company for its fiscal year 2020, ending January 31. The momentum and uptick in company growth can be attributed to sophisticated B2B marketers embracing growth-focused demand generation technologies, and autonomous marketing operations as a vehicle for scale.
Metadata saw over 100% increase in the number of customers and improved net retention by 3x. Demand marketers from companies like Zoom, Pendo, Thoughtspot, Okta, Workato, and Vonage have experienced as much as a 4.5X ROI in as little as 90 days using Metadata. Metadata's rapidly growing customer base continues to praise the technology for helping achieve B2B marketing results beyond the scale and scope they previously thought possible. Metadata drove these outcomes for their customers in 2020, executing nearly $15M of ad spend across Facebook and LinkedIn with 30,990 experiments run. This activity generated 1,915,316 clicks from campaigns with 102,146 net new leads for customers and an impressive 3,832 triggered opportunities, resulting in $66M in triggered opportunity pipeline and 4.4x return on ad spend.
"We had our strongest year in 2020 and attribute our momentum growth to the demand in the market and the shift in the industry around demand generation technologies for B2B marketers. Marketers tell us that vanity metrics matter less, and tangible demand and pipeline are key", says Gil Allouche, Founder & CEO at Metadata."The innovation in our platform translates into actual revenue for our customers and enables the autonomous marketer to be a new reality."
Metadata's autonomous demand generation software is a massive advantage for marketing teams as it sets the entire martech stack on autopilot by connecting existing tools and putting them to work. Metadata launched a new product, MetaMatch, a proprietary technology that allows B2B advertisers to build custom audiences on Facebook, LinkedIn, Programmatic Display and other channels using B2B targeting criteria (i.e. firmographic, technographic, demographic, buyer intent) using their proprietary targeting graph of over 1.4 billion business prospects.
Metadata introduced a LinkedIn audiences integration enabling dynamic contact and account targeting. The company offered functionality for customers including support for native LinkedIn targeting facets, custom fields for Sponsored Content and Lead Gen Forms, and the ability to launch video ads on LinkedIn that can dramatically increase conversion rates and lower CPL.
This year also brought the integration with G2 Buyer Intent data, available to mutual customers through G2's integration hub. With this integration, G2 and Metadata.io help marketing teams generate a high velocity of actionable leads by targeting ads at scale to the buying committees of accounts with high buying intent. Metadata integrates with the likes of LinkedIn, Facebook, Marketo, Hubspot, Eloqua, Pardot, G2, Drift, HG Insights, the Trade Desk, Bombora, and other vendors to set them on autonomous mode. In addition to these integrations, Metadata added over 40 AI/multivariate enhancements to its campaign execution engine.
In 2020, Metadata raised $6.5m in an over-subscribed Series A round and a follow on investment, led by Resolute Ventures, with participation from Greycroft, York IE, Stormbreakers. Notable entrepreneurs, such as Mark Organ (Eloqua), Ilya Volodarsky (Segment), with over a dozen customers (e.g. UIPath VP of Growth, SocialChorus CEO, etc) invested in the round.
Metadata was also ranked as #233 fastest growing company in the U.S. for 2020 by Inc. magazine, announced a full sweep in the top leadership position in the G2 Fall 2020 Grid® Report for the Account-Based Advertising category, showing the ABM market shift into demand generation technologies. Metadata was also awarded "Innovator of the Year" at LinkedIn® Marketing Partner Awards, North America.
About Metadata
Metadata is an autonomous demand generation platform that automates the most critical but often tedious tasks in marketing to help companies efficiently scale their demand generation efforts. Through machine learning, a proprietary corporate-to-personal identity graph, and automatic optimization to revenue KPIs, Metadata's platform generates demand from target accounts and converts them to customers much faster than legacy methods. Innovative B2B marketers at Zoom, G2, Okta, ThoughtSpot and Workato rely on Metadata to create harmony between marketing and sales, lower costs and save time, and ensure marketing drives revenue. Drive outcomes today at https://metadata.io/.
