SAN FRANCISCO, Feb. 4, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metadata.io, the autonomous demand generation platform, today announced it was named in the top leadership position in the G2 Winter 2021 Momentum Grid® Report for Account-Based Advertising Software.
This continues the recent accolades for the company, moving up since last year's report and being named in several Summer 2020 reports as a leader or high performer. In 2020, Metadata announced a company first—a full sweep in the top leadership position in the G2 Fall 2020 Grid® Report for the Account-Based Advertising category, proving the ABM market is shifting to demand generation technologies.
The Momentum Grid® scores are calculated by a proprietary G2 algorithm that factors in social, web, employee, and review data that G2 has deemed influential in a company's momentum. The ranking provides benchmarks for product comparison and market trend analysis. Badges are awarded to products with the top Momentum Grid® scores. Products included in the Momentum Grid® have received a minimum of 10 reviews. The Momentum Grid® for Account-Based Advertising was based on scores calculated using the G2 Satisfaction algorithm v3.0 and the G2 Momentum algorithm v1.0 from reviews collected through November 2020.
"We are thankful to our wonderful customers, as they attribute to our growth and tidal change in the industry, in which vanity metrics matter less, and tangible demand and pipeline that translates to revenue, matter most," says Gil Allouche, Founder & CEO at Metadata."We are honored to rank again as #1 in customer satisfaction against the competition. This leadership spot in another comprehensive report from G2 is a key indicator that the ABM market is shifting towards wholesome demand generation technologies."
G2 Crowd's Grid is based on real, unbiased user reviews and rates platforms algorithmically from product reviews shared by G2 Crowd users and data aggregated from online sources and social networks. Comments in reviews include:
"Metadata streamlines work that would usually take hours into minutes."
"Metadata changed the way we ran demand-gen (for the better!)"
"The performance of the platform..we are able to segment and target audiences that we never could without it. We have seen our CPLs drop by 40 percent in some cases and we are just getting started."
"This really puts demand-gen on autopilot, all we have to worry about is the strategy and creative. The platform makes it dead simple to spin up campaigns super fast."
"The platform makes it super simple to push campaigns in the market super fast. Once launched, you start seeing results in a few days or less - favorable CPL in region-specific and super easy to browse through experiments and see which are most effective."
"As Account-based advertising continues to evolve, we are seeing the growth in the industry and new ways to target," said Emily Malis, Manager, Market Research at G2. "Metadata is again leading the way, as #1 across the grid in overall Satisfaction in G2's Winter 2021 Grid Report. In G2's Winter 2021 Momentum Report for Account-Based Advertising, Metadata received an overall high customer satisfaction score, reiterating how happy its customers are with the platform. The high ratings are a signal that they embrace the product and the ways they can leverage its features as part of their account-based strategies."
Metadata's autonomous demand generation software is a massive advantage for marketing teams as it sets the entire martech stack on autopilot by connecting existing tools and putting them to work. Demand marketers from companies like Zoom, Pendo, Udacity, and Vonage have experienced as much as a 4.5X ROI in as little as 90 days using Metadata. Metadata's rapidly growing customer base continues to praise the technology for helping achieve B2B marketing results beyond the scale and scope they previously thought possible.
See the full report on G2's site.
About Metadata
Metadata is an autonomous demand generation platform that automates the most critical but often tedious tasks in marketing to help companies efficiently scale their demand generation efforts. Through machine learning, a proprietary corporate-to-personal identity graph, and automatic optimization to revenue KPIs, Metadata's platform generates demand from target accounts and converts them to customers much faster than legacy methods. Innovative B2B marketers at Zoom, Pendo, Udacity, and Vonage rely on Metadata to create harmony between marketing and sales, lower costs and save time, and ensure marketing drives revenue. Drive outcomes today at https://metadata.io/.
Media Contact
Kate Campbell, York IE for Metadata.io, +1 415.231.2211, kate@york.ie
SOURCE Metadata.io