SAN FRANCISCO, Aug. 19, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metadata.io, the first demand generation platform for B2B marketers who want to get closer to revenue, has been named one of the fastest-growing private companies in the United States, ranking 1159 on the Inc. 5000 list.
This is the second consecutive year that Metadata, which has had a three-year revenue increase of 420%, has made the Inc. 5000.
The list represents a unique look at the most successful companies within the American economy's most dynamic segment—its independent small businesses. This achievement puts Metadata among an elite group, sharing a pedigree with Intuit, Zappos, Under Armour, Microsoft, Jamba Juice, Timberland, Clif Bar, Pandora, Patagonia, Oracle and other notable companies that have made the Inc. 5000.
"We are incredibly proud of the customer-first culture we have to create not only a product marketers desire, but an entirely new category in a market that is sometimes confusing," said Gil Allouche, CEO of Metadata. "This recognition is a testament to the fact that autonomous demand generation is working for our customers. Our customers' success fuels our continued growth, and that is the ultimate validation that our work is disrupting the status quo for B2B marketers."
B2B marketers use Metadata to run paid campaign experiments at scale. Metadata's demand generation platform automates how campaigns are launched, finds the best performing experiments and self-optimizes based on what drives pipeline and revenue. With Metadata, revenue marketers from customers such as Slack, G2, Zoom and Juniper Networks have experienced as much as a 4.5X ROI in as little as 90 days using Metadata.
Metadata's rapidly growing customer base continues to praise the technology for helping B2B marketers achieve results beyond the scale they previously thought was possible. On average, Metadata customers achieved positive ROI within just seven months compared to 17 months from competing platforms.
Not only have the companies on the 2021 Inc. 5000 been very competitive within their markets, but this year's list also proved especially resilient and flexible given 2020's unprecedented challenges. Among the 5,000 listed, the average median three-year growth rate soared to 543 percent, and median revenue reached $11.1 million. Together, those companies added more than 610,000 jobs over the past three years.
"The 2021 Inc. 5000 list feels like one of the most important rosters of companies ever compiled," said Scott Omelianuk, editor-in-chief of Inc. "Building one of the fastest-growing companies in America in any year is a remarkable achievement. Building one in the crisis we've lived through is just plain amazing. This kind of accomplishment comes with hard work, smart pivots, great leadership and the help of a whole lot of people."
Complete results of the Inc. 5000, including company profiles and an interactive database that can be sorted by industry, region, and other criteria, can be found at http://www.inc.com/inc5000. The top 500 companies are featured in the September issue of Inc., which will be available on newsstands Aug. 20.
The annual Inc. 5000 event honoring the companies on the list will be held at the annual Inc. 5000 Vision Conference on Oct. 19-20. As always, speakers will include some of the greatest innovators and business leaders of our generation.
About Metadata
Metadata is the first demand generation platform that launches paid campaign experiments and self-optimizes to revenue. Through AI and machine learning, Metadata helps B2B marketers automate the repeatable and time-consuming parts of running paid campaigns so they can focus more of their time on strategy, targeting, and creative. B2B marketers at Zoom, Okta, and ThoughtSpot rely on Metadata to get closer to revenue. Drive outcomes today at https://metadata.io/.
