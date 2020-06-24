ROCHESTER, Minn. and PORTLAND, Ore., June 24, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Metafile Information Systems, the company behind MetaViewer – a state-of-the-art paperless automation and spend management solution – and Nvoicepay, a leading enterprise payment automation provider, announced today that they have entered into a strategic partnership. From this collaboration, the companies will launch a cloud-based procurement-to-payment solution with full automation and remote capabilities.
Together, MetaViewer and Nvoicepay provide seamless and efficient end-to-end automation through their Microsoft Dynamics GP integration. MetaViewer facilitates a customizable, automated, web-based workflow that enhances the accounts payable process and captures key invoice information. Nvoicepay securely stores and maintains supplier data on the back end, and completes the workflow process by optimizing the payment method for each electronic transaction. They also handle supplier support with a 98 percent satisfaction rating, which frees up customers to focus on high-value initiatives.
Companies using this new automation technology benefit from the simplicity of a single workflow for all AP payments, increasing efficiency and reducing errors. They save costs and improve supplier relations by moving away from expensive and time-consuming check processes and eliminating payment fraud risk by outsourcing it to Nvoicepay.
"This partnership with Nvoicepay gives us the opportunity to provide state-of-the-art, cloud-based automation from procurement to payment," said Nick Sprau, CEO and Chief Marketing Officer at Metafile Information Systems. "We are excited to see the benefits that this integration brings to both MetaViewer and Nvoicepay customers as they experience the efficiency, cost savings and simplification of a fully automated workflow."
"We are excited to partner with Metafile Information Systems and deliver an efficient, automated flow from purchase order to payment," said Nvoicepay's CEO, Karla Friede. "Our combined solution will significantly reduce costs, increase efficiency and eliminate the risk of payment fraud—three priorities which are imperative for companies in this global economic crisis."
MetaViewer and Nvoicepay's Microsoft Dynamics GP ERP integration is available now.
About Metafile Information Systems
Founded in 1979 and headquartered in Rochester, Minn., Metafile is an established, independent and efficient provider of paperless document management software applications supporting accounts payable, accounts receivable and human resources departments in middle-market and large businesses nationwide. More than 3,500 organizations have translated Metafile's content management solutions into enterprise-wide value and a competitive advantage. MetaViewer is Metafile's flagship paperless document management solution, offering paper and electronic invoice capture, web-based workflow, two and three-way matching, real-time graphical visibility and full ERP integration. Today, more than 15,000 financial professionals worldwide are efficiently processing more than 15 million paperless transactions per week with the MetaViewer solution. For more information, visit http://www.metaviewer.com.
About Nvoicepay
Nvoicepay transforms the way firms pay their domestic and international suppliers. For over 500 customers across 2,700 entities, the company optimizes electronic invoice payments for enterprises with intuitive cloud-based software and comprehensive services. Only Nvoicepay offers an intelligence-driven payment automation solution purpose-built for the most complex firms. By automating all payments, finance teams win through dynamic supplier activation, superior supplier services, and remarkable results, unlocking value in the payments process. Learn more at www.nvoicepay.com and on Twitter at @Nvoicepay.