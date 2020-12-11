NEW YORK, Dec. 11, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- Virtual Investor Conferences, the leading proprietary investor conference series, today announced that the presentations from the December Metals & Mining Virtual lnvestor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors and analysts may download shareholder materials from the "virtual trade booth" for the next three weeks.
Participating Companies:
Presentation
Ticker(s)
Red Cloud Securities Inc.
Keynote Presentation: Rebirth of Grassroots Exploration
Bear Creek Mining Corp.
(OTCQX: BCEKF | TSX-V: BCM)
Blackstone Minerals Ltd.
(OTCQB: BLSTF | ASX: BSX)
Revival Gold Inc.
(OTCQB: RVLGF | TSX-V: RVG)
Ascot Resources Ltd.
(OTCQX: AOTVF | TSX: AOT)
Windfall Geotek Inc.
(OTCQB: WINKF | TSX-V: WIN)
Fremont Gold Ltd.
(OTCQB: FRERF | TSX-V: FRE)
Global Atomic Corp.
(OTCQX: GLATF | TSX: GLO)
Ridgeline Minerals Corp.
(Pink: RDGMF | TSX-V: RDG)
Unigold Inc.
(OTCQX: UGDIF | TSX-V: UGD)
Calibre Mining Corp.
(OTCQX: CXBMF | TSX: CXB)
Brixton Metals Corp.
(OTCQB: BBBXF | TSX-V: BBB)
Contango Ore, Inc.
Silver Elephant Mining Corp.
(OTCQX: SILEF | TSX: ELEF)
TRU Precious Metals Corp.
(OTCQB: TRUIF | TSX-V: TRU)
Norden Crown Metals Corp.
(OTCQB: BORMF | TSX-V: NOCR)
First Vanadium Corp.
(OTCQX: FVANF | TSX-V: FVAN)
New Pacific Metals Corp.
(OTCQX: NUPMF | TSX: NUAG)
Idaho Champion Gold Mines Canada Inc.
(OTCQB: GLDRF | CSE: ITKO)
Avidian Gold Corp.
(OTCQB: AVGDF | TSX-V: AVG)
First Mining Gold Corp.
(OTCQX: FFMGF | TSX: FF)
Irving Resources Ltd.
(OTCQX: IRVRF | CSE: IRV)
Granite Creek Copper Ltd.
(Pink: GCXXF | TSX-V: GCX)
Benchmark Metals Inc.
(OTCQX: BNCHF | TSX-V: BNCH)
Contact Gold Corp.
(OTCQB: CGOL | TSX-V: C)
Galane Gold Ltd.
(OTCQB: GGGOF | TSX-V: GG)
Golden Tag Resources Ltd.
(OTCQB: GTAGF | TSX-V: GOG)
Summa Silver Corp.
(OTCQB: SSVRF | CSE: SSVR)
Allegiant Gold Ltd.
(OTCQX: AUXXF | TSX-V: AUAU)
Josemaria Resources Inc.
(OTCQB: JOSMF | TSX: JOSE)
Filo Mining Corp.
(OTCQX: FLMMF | TSX-V: FIL)
Metallic Minerals Ltd.
(Pink: MMNGF | TSX-V: MMG)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, for more information about the program and to view a complete calendar of Virtual Investor Conferences, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com.
