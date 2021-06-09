LIMASSOL, Cyprus, June 9, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Source: MetaQuotes.net
The MetaTrader 5 trading platform has won the Best Multi-Asset Trading Platform award at the Global Forex Awards 2021. This award recognizes the best solutions which enable an innovative and value-driven approach to multi-asset trading and technological integration. The nomination is part of the B2B section, specifically aimed at businesses which push the boundaries of innovation in the financial markets.
Renat Fatkhullin, CEO of MetaQuotes Ltd, commented on the award: "We are very thankful to everyone who voted for us. Such recognition is a clear testament that we have chosen the right direction in our platform development. As a further confirmation to this, just before the award, MetaTrader 5 has outstripped MetaTrader 4 by the number of broker users. Our team is committed in implementing innovative solutions to ensure fast, easy and efficient platform operations. We are very honored to receive the award and we look forward in reaching new milestones."
MetaQuotes Ltd is proud to receive a great recognition from Global Forex Awards organizers, for the company's contribution to industry development. The award provides further evidence that MetaTrader 5 maintains its leading position across the multi-asset trading industry, offering universal solutions for brokers and retail investors.
