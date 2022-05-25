120 Pages report segments the Metaverse in the Healthcare Market by Component (Hardware and Software) and Geography (North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and the Middle East and Africa)
NEW YORK, May 25, 2022 /PRNewswire/ -- Technavio's latest report on the Metaverse in the Healthcare Market projects growth of USD 3.80 billion, registering a CAGR of 33.83% from 2021 to 2026. The advantages of a metaverse in healthcare are one of the primary factors driving growth in the metaverse in the healthcare industry.
The metaverse in healthcare market share growth by the hardware segment will be significant during the forecast period owing to the high volumes of manufacturing. Similarly, North America occupied about 38% of the market share in 2020. The growth of the market in North America can be attributed to factors such as the advanced and matured technology landscape across the healthcare industry, specifically in developed countries.
Metaverse In Healthcare Market: Major Growth Drivers
The metaverse in healthcare market growth is expected to be driven by the following factors:
- Advantages of a metaverse in healthcare
- Rising prevalence of fatal diseases
- Presence of favorable government initiatives
Also, the growing implementation of a metaverse in healthcare is expected to emerge as a major trend in the market during the forecast period. The efficient use of these metaverse solutions can reduce the time and expense of conducting tests and diagnosing various ailments and diseases. The easy and immediate availability of data in metaverse devices can enable higher and faster throughput for a variety of tasks, including diagnosis.
As a result of adopting metaverse technologies, healthcare workers can handle a bigger volume of patients, which is a key driver driving the worldwide metaverse in the healthcare market's cost-effectiveness.
Metaverse In Healthcare Market: Key Vendor Offerings
- 3D Systems Corp.
- 8chili Inc.
- AccuVein Inc.
- BioflightVR
- CAE Inc.
- Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd.
- Eon Reality Inc.
- ImmersiveTouch Inc.
- Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Koninklijke Philips NV
- Medical Realities Ltd.
- Microsoft Corp.
- MindMaze SA
- Oodles Technologies
- Siemens AG
- Sky gate
- UnitedHealth Group Inc.
- Wipro Ltd.
- WorldViz Inc.
Reasons to Buy Metaverse In Healthcare Market Report:
- CAGR of the market during the forecast period 2021-2025
- Detailed information on factors that will assist metaverse in healthcare market growth during the next five years
- Estimation of the metaverse in healthcare market size and its contribution to the parent market
- Predictions on upcoming trends and changes in consumer behavior
- The growth of the metaverse in healthcare market across North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
- Analysis of the market's competitive landscape and detailed information on vendors
- Comprehensive details of factors that will challenge the growth of metaverse in healthcare market vendors
Metaverse in Healthcare Market Scope
Report Coverage
Details
Page number
120
Base year
2021
Forecast period
2022-2026
Growth momentum & CAGR
Accelerate at a CAGR of 33.83%
Market growth 2022-2026
$ 3.80 billion
Market structure
Fragmented
YoY growth (%)
32.0
Regional analysis
North America, Europe, APAC, South America, and Middle East and Africa
Performing market contribution
North America at 38%
Key consumer countries
US, Canada, China, Germany, and UK
Competitive landscape
Leading companies, Competitive strategies, Consumer engagement scope
Key companies profiled
3D Systems Corp., 8chili Inc., AccuVein Inc., BioflightVR, CAE Inc., Devden Creative Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Dhi Tattva Solutions Pvt. Ltd., Eon Reality Inc., ImmersiveTouch Inc., Intuitive Surgical Inc., Koninklijke Philips NV, Medical Realities Ltd., Microsoft Corp., MindMaze SA, Oodles Technologies, Siemens AG, Sky gate, UnitedHealth Group Inc., Wipro Ltd., and WorldViz Inc.
Market dynamics
Parent market analysis, Market growth inducers and obstacles, Fast-growing and slow-growing segment analysis, COVID 19 impact and recovery analysis and future consumer dynamics, Market condition analysis for the forecast period
Customization purview
If our report has not included the data that you are looking for, you can reach out to our analysts and get segments customized.
Table of Contents
1 Executive Summary
- 1.1 Market overview
- Exhibit 01: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Overview
- Exhibit 02: Executive Summary – Data Table on Market Overview
- Exhibit 03: Executive Summary – Chart on Global Market Characteristics
- Exhibit 04: Executive Summary – Chart on Market by Geography
- Exhibit 05: Executive Summary – Chart on Market Segmentation by Component
- Exhibit 06: Executive Summary – Chart on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 07: Executive Summary – Data Table on Incremental Growth
- Exhibit 08: Executive Summary – Chart on Vendor Market Positioning
2 Market Landscape
- 2.1 Market ecosystem
- Exhibit 09: Parent market
- Exhibit 10: Market Characteristics
3 Market Sizing
- 3.1 Market definition
- Exhibit 11: Offerings of vendors included in the market definition
- 3.2 Market segment analysis
- Exhibit 12: Market segments
- 3.3 Market size 2021
- 3.4 Market outlook: Forecast for 2021-2026
- Exhibit 13: Chart on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 14: Data Table on Global - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 15: Chart on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 16: Data Table on Global Market: Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
4 Five Forces Analysis
- 4.1 Five forces summary
- Exhibit 17: Five forces analysis - Comparison between 2021 and 2026
- 4.2 Bargaining power of buyers
- Exhibit 18: Chart on Bargaining power of buyers – Impact of key factors 2021 and 2026
- 4.3 Bargaining power of suppliers
- Exhibit 19: Bargaining power of suppliers – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.4 Threat of new entrants
- Exhibit 20: Threat of new entrants – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.5 Threat of substitutes
- Exhibit 21: Threat of substitutes – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.6 Threat of rivalry
- Exhibit 22: Threat of rivalry – Impact of key factors in 2021 and 2026
- 4.7 Market condition
- Exhibit 23: Chart on Market condition - Five forces 2021 and 2026
5 Market Segmentation by Component
- 5.1 Market segments
- Exhibit 24: Chart on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 25: Data Table on Component - Market share 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.2 Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 26: Chart on Comparison by Component
- Exhibit 27: Data Table on Comparison by Component
- 5.3 Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 28: Chart on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 29: Data Table on Hardware - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 30: Chart on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 31: Data Table on Hardware - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.4 Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 32: Chart on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 33: Data Table on Software - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 34: Chart on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 35: Data Table on Software - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 5.5 Market opportunity by Component
- Exhibit 36: Market opportunity by Component ($ million)
6 Customer Landscape
- 6.1 Customer landscape overview
- Exhibit 37: Analysis of price sensitivity, lifecycle, customer purchase basket, adoption rates, and purchase criteria
7 Geographic Landscape
- 7.1 Geographic segmentation
- Exhibit 38: Chart on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 39: Data Table on Market share by geography 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.2 Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 40: Chart on Geographic comparison
- Exhibit 41: Data Table on Geographic comparison
- 7.3 North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 42: Chart on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 43: Data Table on North America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 44: Chart on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 45: Data Table on North America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.4 Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 46: Chart on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 47: Data Table on Europe - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 48: Chart on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 49: Data Table on Europe - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.5 APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 50: Chart on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 51: Data Table on APAC - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 52: Chart on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 53: Data Table on APAC - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.6 South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 54: Chart on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 55: Data Table on South America - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 56: Chart on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 57: Data Table on South America - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.7 Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 58: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 59: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 60: Chart on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 61: Data Table on Middle East and Africa - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.8 US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 62: Chart on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 63: Data Table on US - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 64: Chart on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 65: Data Table on US - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.9 China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 66: Chart on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 67: Data Table on China - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 68: Chart on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 69: Data Table on China - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.10 Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 70: Chart on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 71: Data Table on Germany - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 72: Chart on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 73: Data Table on Germany - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.11 Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 74: Chart on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 75: Data Table on Canada - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 76: Chart on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 77: Data Table on Canada - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.12 UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026
- Exhibit 78: Chart on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 79: Data Table on UK - Market size and forecast 2021-2026 ($ million)
- Exhibit 80: Chart on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- Exhibit 81: Data Table on UK - Year-over-year growth 2021-2026 (%)
- 7.13 Market opportunity by geography
- Exhibit 82: Market opportunity by geography ($ million)
8 Drivers, Challenges, and Trends
- 8.1 Market drivers
- 8.2 Market challenges
- 8.3 Impact of drivers and challenges
- Exhibit 83: Impact of drivers and challenges in 2021 and 2026
- 8.4 Market trends
9 Vendor Landscape
- 9.1 Overview
- 9.2 Vendor landscape
- Exhibit 84: Overview on Criticality of inputs and Factors of differentiation
- 9.3 Landscape disruption
- Exhibit 85: Overview on factors of disruption
- 9.4 Industry risks
- Exhibit 86: Impact of key risks on business
10 Vendor Analysis
- 10.1 Vendors covered
- Exhibit 87: Vendors covered
- 10.2 Market positioning of vendors
- Exhibit 88: Matrix on vendor position and classification
- 10.3 3D Systems Corp.
- Exhibit 89: 3D Systems Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 90: 3D Systems Corp. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 91: 3D Systems Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 92: 3D Systems Corp. - Key offerings
- 10.4 8chili Inc.
- Exhibit 93: 8chili Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 94: 8chili Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 95: 8chili Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.5 AccuVein Inc.
- Exhibit 96: AccuVein Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 97: AccuVein Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 98: AccuVein Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.6 Intuitive Surgical Inc.
- Exhibit 99: Intuitive Surgical Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 100: Intuitive Surgical Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 101: Intuitive Surgical Inc. - Key offerings
- 10.7 Koninklijke Philips NV
- Exhibit 102: Koninklijke Philips NV - Overview
- Exhibit 103: Koninklijke Philips NV - Business segments
- Exhibit 104: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key news
- Exhibit 105: Koninklijke Philips NV - Key offerings
- Exhibit 106: Koninklijke Philips NV - Segment focus
- 10.8 Microsoft Corp.
- Exhibit 107: Microsoft Corp. - Overview
- Exhibit 108: Microsoft Corp. - Business segments
- Exhibit 109: Microsoft Corp. - Key news
- Exhibit 110: Microsoft Corp. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 111: Microsoft Corp. - Segment focus
- 10.9 Oodles Technologies
- Exhibit 112: Oodles Technologies - Overview
- Exhibit 113: Oodles Technologies - Product / Service
- Exhibit 114: Oodles Technologies - Key offerings
- 10.10 Siemens AG
- Exhibit 115: Siemens AG - Overview
- Exhibit 116: Siemens AG - Business segments
- Exhibit 117: Siemens AG - Key news
- Exhibit 118: Siemens AG - Key offerings
- Exhibit 119: Siemens AG - Segment focus
- 10.11 Wipro Ltd.
- Exhibit 120: Wipro Ltd. - Overview
- Exhibit 121: Wipro Ltd. - Business segments
- Exhibit 122: Wipro Ltd. - Key news
- Exhibit 123: Wipro Ltd. - Key offerings
- Exhibit 124: Wipro Ltd. - Segment focus
- 10.12 WorldViz Inc.
- Exhibit 125: WorldViz Inc. - Overview
- Exhibit 126: WorldViz Inc. - Product / Service
- Exhibit 127: WorldViz Inc. - Key offerings
11 Appendix
- 11.1 Scope of the report
- 11.2 Inclusions and exclusions checklist
- Exhibit 128: Inclusions checklist
- Exhibit 129: Exclusions checklist
- 11.3 Currency conversion rates for US$
- Exhibit 130: Currency conversion rates for US$
- 11.4 Research methodology
- Exhibit 131: Research methodology
- Exhibit 132: Validation techniques employed for market sizing
- Exhibit 133: Information sources
- 11.5 List of abbreviations
- Exhibit 134: List of abbreviations
