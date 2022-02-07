CHICAGO, Feb. 7, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metaverse Radio (WMVR-db Chicago), one of the world's early voices on metaversal development and "web3" activities, announced today the activation (effective Feb. 1, 2022) of Metaverse Cyber Time (MCT), Phase 1, representing the beginning of marking standardized time within the Metaverse.
- Metaverse Cyber Time (MCT) based on Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) minus (-) six (6) hours
- MCT not subject to Daylight Saving Time (DST) adjustments
- Avoiding ambiguity, MCT is referenced in accordance with the 24-hour clock, often called "military time"
MCT is based on the standard Coordinated Universal Time (UTC) minus (-) 06:00 hours. According to Metaverse Radio's Chief Standards Officer, "Metaverse Cyber Time (or MCT) is based on the UTC default time, minus six hours, and unlike Central Standard Time calculations, MCT is not adjusted for Daylight Saving Time."
Synchronization within the Metaverse has proven to be challenging for a host of activities such as radio schedule programing, collective game pairing, concerts and other community events coordination, and the like. In anticipation of the Phase 1 rollout, Metaverse Radio unveiled an internet MCT reference page now available at http://www.MetaverseCyberTime.com (note: information provided at http://www.MetaverseCyberTime.com is subject to "time lag" and other errors and is not intended as a scientific or technical source reference; instead, it is intended for entertainment purposes only).
Heretofore, the framework defining MCT has been referred to by some as "Metaverse Radio Standard Time." Although there is no government or other central authority imposing the adoption of MCT, its proponents believe the establishment of the Metaverse's own time zone will increase understanding of and confidence in the Metaverse as a means for humanity to gather, communicate, and interact efficiently, regardless of geographic and physical locations on the planet.
About Metaverse Radio
Headquartered in Chicago as part of the Metaversal Vision Network, Metaverse Radio, LLC, provides a persistent digital audio broadcast that is highly accessible, whether by call-2-listen landline or cellular telephone, internet stream, mobile software applications, smart speaker systems, smart television systems, or from within the web3 itself. Efforts are ongoing by Metaverse Radio to complete network construction of its operationally connected radio stations dispersed throughout select metaverse platforms.
At the heart of Metaverse Radio's broadcast programming and greater multimedia activities is the belief that the Metaverse is, at its best, an international gathering place for humanity and that the official language of the Metaverse is music. For more information visit http://www.metaverse.radio or follow on Twitter (Twitter.com/metaverse_radio) or Instagram (Instagram.com/metaverse_radio).
Press Contacts
Metaverse Radio global contact: info@metaverseradio.llc
SOURCE Metaverse Radio
Media Contact
Metaverse Radio, Metaverse Radio, +1 8084273563, 3dwebradio@gmail.com
SOURCE Metaverse Radio