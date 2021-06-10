KECHI, Kan., June 10, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Brad Young, President of Meter Engineers, has announced it has a new product offering. A cleaning mixture originally used for the company's own needs, and now available and trademarked as Petro Gone™. It is an environmentally friendly, citrus-derived solvent formulated to remove hydrocarbons prior to meter prover calibration.
"Due to the strict tolerance demands by the hydrocarbon measurement industry, having a clean measurement section in any prover is critical in the calibration process," Young said. "We are excited to bring this product to the market and provide customers with confidence, knowing their equipment will be free of hydrocarbons."
"After using the 100% technical grade solvent internally for years and experiencing how well it worked on our own equipment, we knew our customers would love it," said Young. "The quality, reliability, and ease of use make this product a game-changer for any technician working with meter provers in the petroleum industry."
Petro Gone™ has a 4-step cleaning process with a recommended dilution strength of half a gallon to 5 barrels of empty prover volume. The custom cleaning solution is available at Meter Engineers Headquarters in Kechi, KS, their new service center in Baytown, TX, and online when scheduling a water draw. You can purchase Petro Gone™ solvent in 3 container sizes, including 1 Gallon Jug, 5 Gallon Pail, and 55 Gallon Drum.
About Meter Engineers:
Meter Engineers, headquartered in Kechi, Kansas with a Service Center in Baytown, Texas, has over 40 years of experience developing products and services used in the petroleum measurement and automated quality control monitoring industry. Now a leader in the field of meter provers, the company's innovative thinking and expertise has pioneered solutions for the industry including patented Meter Engineers-SDS prover detector switches, UniCast Spheres and the new MagnaProve®. Also recognized for exceptional factory and field support, Meter Engineers provides water draw calibrations, meter proving, prover inspections, piston prover resealing and maintenance programs on the automated quality control monitoring equipment. Meter Engineers delivers assurance and accuracy for every application. Their unidirectional prover design has been a staple on many large pipeline projects, along with the ability to custom design and engineer any configuration of bidirectional prover. Meter Engineers is a forward-thinking company with several new products currently in development. To learn more, please visit https://meterengineers.com/.
