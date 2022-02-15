SAN JOSE, Calif., Feb.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- METIS Real Estate today announced its partnership with Side, the only real estate technology company that exclusively partners with high-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to transform them into market-leading boutique brands and businesses. The alliance will ensure that METIS, a company committed to helping clients make informed real estate decisions so they may live better, is powered by the industry's most advanced platform.
Since 2014, METIS has worked to better the industry for clients and agents alike. The company has closed a whopping $350 million in sales by utilizing the local expertise and depth of knowledge that co-founders Wallace Chane and Dennis Loewen have developed over the course of their careers. Prioritizing open and consistent communication, the duo leads by example by taking time to understand each client's needs to deliver superior results.
METIS provides advice to people at all stages of their property journey, from first-time homebuyers and move-up sellers to seasoned investors. With offices in Los Angeles, San Jose, and Seattle, the hand-picked METIS team has proven experience in diverse and fast-moving markets spanning the West Coast.
Partnering with Side will ensure METIS remains on the cutting edge of the evolving real estate market while continuing to deliver premium services to its clients. Side works behind the scenes, supporting METIS with a one-of-a-kind brokerage platform that includes proprietary technology, transaction management, branding and marketing services, public relations, legal support, lead generation, vendor management, infrastructure solutions, and more. Additionally, METIS will join an exclusive group of Side partners, tapping into an expansive network from coast to coast.
"We at METIS are excited to continue our adoption of industry best practices to stay ahead in the fast-moving markets we serve," said Loewen. Chane added, "Side's best-in-class marketing, technology, administrative, and legal support bolster our back-end systems, so we can focus on providing top-tier results to each of our clients."
Side is led by experienced industry professionals and world-class engineers who develop technology designed to improve agent productivity and enhance the client experience. Based on its belief that homeownership is a fundamental human right, Side is on a mission to improve the public good by providing top-performing real estate agents, teams, and indie brokerages with the best system, support, service, experience, and results.
About METIS
METIS employs top-of-the-line technology and innovative practices based on diverse methods from around the world to help make clients' West Coast property dreams a reality. Underpinned by its co-founders' decades of combined experience in the real estate industry, METIS provides expert guidance to ensure clients make informed real estate decisions so they may live better. For more information, visit http://www.metisre.com.
About Side
Side is a behind-the-scenes brokerage platform that exclusively partners with top-performing agents, teams, and independent brokerages to create and grow their own boutique brands without the cost, time, or risk of operating a brokerage. Side's proprietary technology platform and premier support solutions empower its agent partners to be more productive, grow their business, and focus on serving their clients. Side is headquartered in San Francisco. For more information, visit http://www.sideinc.com.
