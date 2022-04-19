Company Eyes Further Growth and Collaboration
LISLE, Ill., April 19, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrasens, a recognized leader in advanced detection systems for security and safety applications, today announced it has joined the Security Industry Association (SIA), the leading trade association for global security solutions providers.
"Getting involved in SIA is an important step for Metrasens as we look to expand market opportunities, engage with key industry stakeholders, and further demonstrate our technological innovations in weapons and threat detection", said Todd Hokunson, Chief Commercial Officer for Metrasens. "SIA is a great organization with great people having a vested interest in continuously progressing collaboration and advocacy."
"We are happy to welcome Metrasens to the Security Industry Association, the leading trade association for global security solution providers," said SIA CEO Don Erickson. "In joining SIA, Metrasens joins the ranks of over 1,200 of the most innovative companies in security. SIA members represent thousands of security leaders and experts who are offering unparalleled expertise, making noteworthy advancements and shaping the future of the global security industry."
Metrasens delivers advanced detection systems globally, leveraging proprietary software and enhanced sensor designs to produce high levels of detection with low extraneous alarms against illicit threats ranging from guns to knives, and electronic recording devices. The company has deep penetration in correctional institutions, while expanding rapidly in hospitals and healthcare facilities, corporate campuses, urban environments, and federal government applications.
For more information about SIA, please visit https://www.securityindustry.org. To learn more about Metrasens, please visit https://www.metrasens.com.
About Metrasens
Metrasens is the world's leading provider of advanced magnetic detection technologies. With a technology center and manufacturing facility in the United Kingdom, a North American sales and customer service hub in Chicago and a global network of distributors, the company's innovative products are designed to address deficiencies in conventional screening methods and make the world safer and more secure. Metrasens' mission is to take cutting-edge science from the laboratory and use it to create revolutionary, award-winning products that meet the distinct and diverse security needs of its customers. Metrasens' core technologies have a wide range of real-world applications, embodied by solutions that are easy to adopt and simple to use. For more information, visit http://www.metrasens.com.
