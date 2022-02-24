BURNSVILLE, Minn., Feb. 24, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metro Medical, a medical equipment and supply retailer, launched their updated website, simplifying the customer experience for easy navigation. Metro Medical's customers can continue to expect the same high quality service and customer support as before with a modern website that enhances the overall user experience.
Metro Medical's easily navigatable site features an extensive inventory of medical equipment and products including:
- Mobility scooters
- Lift chairs
- Aids for daily living
- Wheel chairs
- Bath safety
- Hospital beds
- Incontinence Supplies
- Reachers
The site also features a list of Metro Medical's services including battery replacement and installation, replacement of broken or lost electronic equipment, tire replacements for mobility scooters, and bed and power wheelchair repairs. Customers also have the option to contact Metro Medical directly for additional services and equipment.
Metro Medical rents, sells, services, and delivers medical equipment and supplies to those looking for in-home care and support. Delivery is available within the Minneapolis-St. Paul metro area for customers' convenience. Whether customers are looking for short or long-term equipment rentals, or are looking to purchase medical equipment and supplies, Metro Medical's knowledgeable staff of assistive technology professionals are fully equipped to help.
About Metro Medical:
Founded in 1996, Metro Medical is an HQAA accredited business providing medical equipment and supplies for homecare use. Metro Medical offers medical equipment repairs and maintenance alongside their extensive inventory of medical equipment. Contact Metro Medical via phone at (952)-854-3603, via email at info@metromedical.net, or visit their website for more information.
