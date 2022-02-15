BAXTER, Minn., Feb.15, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrology Parts has announced the release of a new resource "Facts and Stats to Know about Metrology." This informative guide will share information about metrology by covering why people should study metrology, the history of metrology, and the types of metrology.

Metrology is often described as the science of measurement. Many different early civilizations had their own measurement system, but the Egyptian civilization is the one credited with the first permanent widely accepted measurement standards. During the Industrial Revolution, metrology was used to design and advance many manufacturing elements that heavily contributed to the success of distribution, assembly lines, and mass production. Created in 1960, the International System of Units (SI) includes seven universal measurement forms (kilograms, meters, amperes, seconds, candelas, moles, and kelvins) to help ensure standardization and the use of a practical and functional measurement system.

"With the increased use of nanomaterials in most consumer technologies, there's a consequently increasing need for developments in the field of scientific metrology that address the use of nanotechnology," according to Metrology Parts. Metrology is utilized by many different industries with one of the top industries being manufacturing. Today, industrial metrology is used in the production of various goods including healthcare items, aviation and automobile parts, and technology components.

