VANCOUVER, British Columbia, Mar. 31, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MetroQuest, the leader in online surveys for transportation and urban planning, has been recognized as a top information and communications technology (ICT) company by Rocket Builders for the fifth consecutive year.
MetroQuest has consistently excelled in both revenue growth and market innovation since its pivot to a SaaS model in 2016. Despite circumstances in 2020, the company achieved substantial growth and simultaneously launched the newest iteration of their award-winning software, once again setting the standard for online public engagement for agencies and firms.
"Each year when we choose the Ready to Rocket companies, we are looking for those companies that have best matched technical innovation with market opportunity. MetroQuest is an excellent example of the right technology for the right customers at the right time." said Reg Nordman, Managing Partner, Rocket Builders.
The award is the only predictive list of its kind in North America, using months of sector and company analysis to highlight the top ICT companies poised for growth.
"Community engagement in the public sector has undergone drastic changes in the last year. We've supported the momentum of government agencies and planning firms alike as the industry swiftly adopted virtual tools and strategies in face of the pandemic," said Mike Walsh, President and CEO at MetroQuest.
"We saw an 85% increase in interest over the last 12 months, and have emerged as an industry leader linking organizations with the technology they need to broadly and meaningfully engage their communities online," he continued, "As the only online survey software purpose-designed for the unique needs of modern planning, MetroQuest supports the industry in achieving exceptional public engagement."
MetroQuest's software platform allows planners to create delightful surveys that are designed to engage thousands of participants online. Planners see upwards of a 60% survey conversion rate with MetroQuest, compared to 5% on traditional text-based surveys. State departments of transportation, regional planning agencies, local governments, and engineering consulting firms rely on MetroQuest to gather informed public input to support transportation and urban planning, creating actionable data that moves more people and improves our cities.
About MetroQuest
MetroQuest is North America's #1 online public engagement solution for urban and transportation planning. Government agencies and planning firms of all sizes trust MetroQuest to engage thousands of people while obtaining informed input and actionable results to support data-driven planning and investment decisions.
For more information about MetroQuest, visit https://www.metroquest.com.
About Ready to Rocket
Ready to Rocket is a unique business recognition list that profiles technology companies with the greatest potential for revenue growth. Each year, based on analysis of trends that will drive growth in the information technology sector, Rocket Builders identifies the top private companies that are best positioned to capitalize on the trends for growth. This selection methodology has been an accurate predictor of growth with "Ready to Rocket" companies exceeding the industry growth rate and "Emerging Rocket" companies most likely to gain investment. 2021 Ready to Rocket.
