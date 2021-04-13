SAN FRANCISCO, April 13, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Metrus Energy has announced a new $2.2 million Sustainable Energy Services Agreement (SESA) with IBM. This is the first project in a planned portfolio for a company-wide SESA program for the global technology and consulting company.
Improvements are being made across four different IBM sites in New York and North Carolina, and they include LED lighting and light control fixture upgrades.
These upgrades will generate $414,000 in savings annually and reduce carbon emissions by 2,416 tons every year. Partners include: Centrica Business Solutions, which is providing engineering, construction and ongoing monitoring services; JLL is providing project coordination and KeyBank Equipment Finance is the project lender.
"IBM has been focused on energy efficiency for decades, and Metrus has been a terrific partner in helping us identify new ways to fund our energy efficiency efforts at IBM," said Brody Wilson, Manager, Global Energy and Environment, IBM.
"Metrus is excited to be providing IBM with a financing solution that will lower their operating expenses while improving their overall sustainability," said Anastasia Beckett, SVP, Business Development, Metrus Energy. "Our Sustainable Energy Services Agreement is a flexible solution that enables multi-site rollouts of energy efficiency upgrades that will help meet IBM's ambitious sustainability plans."
About Metrus Energy
Metrus Energy develops and finances sustainable energy projects at commercial, industrial, and institutional facilities. Our comprehensive climate-positive financing solution pays for all upfront and ongoing project costs, providing upgrades to aging infrastructure, improving equipment resiliency, and lowering carbon emissions without the capital expense. Under its innovative pay-for-performance financing model, the Sustainable Energy Services Agreement (SESA), Metrus bundles efficiency and clean energy measures, such as solar, energy storage and EV charging assets, into one simplified contract, tailoring each project to provide a turnkey solution. Metrus is a mission-driven company that is striving to build a more sustainable future with its customers as well as the We Are Still In coalition and the Better Buildings Challenge.
Media Contact
Sadie Mae Palmatier, Metrus Energy, +1 406-241-4501, palmatier@metrusenergy.com
SOURCE Metrus Energy