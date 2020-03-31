NEW YORK, March 31, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, announced the availability of its Mobility and IoT portfolio to extend the benefits of an increasingly self-sufficient, remote workforce to the Geotab customer base and network of authorized resellers worldwide.
The Geotab Marketplace is a go-to source for top organizations seeking to better manage their mobility and IoT projects. MetTel will provide customers with a suite of flexible plans and managed services that increase the productive capacity of mobile workers while decreasing communications costs to enterprises.
"Enterprise and government customers count on MetTel today for wireless service, equipment and end-user configurations for tablets, hotspots, smartphones, Single SIM and IoT devices. Our managed mobility solutions are powered by the nation's top wireless carriers and designed to reduce IT burden and lower costs," said Ryan Crandell, Director of IoT and Mobility at MetTel. "With our mobile solutions now available on the Geotab Marketplace, we'll be able to extend the reach of our solutions and help new customers gain complete visibility into all communication assets and centralized billing for all of their devices and carrier networks."
As an independent enterprise mobility provider, MetTel can help customers and partner resellers with efficient services that lower costs and drive remote work productivity such as:
- Mobility Plans – plans that automatically lower communications expenses and expand coverage by pooling data from multiple carrier networks into one sharable pool.
- MetTel Portal – a single pane of glass for LIVE management of all mobile services, expense allocation and asset tracking.
- SD-M – cloud service that controls costs and reinforces security and compliance by monitoring non-business-related data usage on the mobile network.
- POTS Transformation – digital transformation of traditional copper telephone lines that assures the functionality of emergency business lines such as elevator, fire and alarm.
- IoT Single SIM – an always-on SIM that maintains connectivity with the strongest signal in any market area capable of tracking assets to increase usage efficiency.
Through the Geotab Marketplace, resellers can now participate in revenue sharing opportunities while providing a managed services approach to equipping the mobile workforce of today and in the future.
Geotab, a leading connected vehicle company for smart cities and fleets, offers an extensive ecosystem of valuable, business-focused applications and add-ons via the Geotab Marketplace which helps provide businesses with the tools needed to better manage their fleets. With the addition of MetTel on the Geotab Marketplace, the over 40,000 Geotab customers worldwide will have access to a solution that provides customers with complete visibility into their mobile assets.
"We are thrilled to welcome MetTel to the Geotab Marketplace," said Clive Cawse, chief operating officer at Geotab. "Through our Marketplace, our customers will now have access to MetTel's mobile solutions that will help them effectively manage their mobile solutions."
MetTel's mobile solutions for data, phone, tablet and IoT devices are currently available on the Geotab Marketplace at: https://marketplace.geotab.com/solutions/mettel/
