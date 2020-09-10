NEW YORK, Sept. 10, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, today announced that it has appointed Robert Dapkiewicz as general manager and senior vice president (SVP) to lead MetTel's Federal Program. Mr. Dapkiewicz assumes the role immediately and will be based in MetTel's Washington, D.C. office.
"Rob's solid track record of success in sales, marketing, product development and strategic planning will be a tremendous asset to MetTel," said Marshall Aronow, CEO at MetTel. "His deep knowledge of voice, data networking, mobility solutions and applications will complement our high-performing federal team."
Dapkiewicz joins MetTel from AT&T, where he held numerous senior executive positions in both the commercial and government sectors. He brings more than three decades of experience in civilian and military leadership roles.
"MetTel is a rising star in the federal space," said Robert Dapkiewicz, general manager and senior vice president, MetTel's Federal Program. "I'm committed to building on MetTel's success by bringing transformational IT communications technologies to help federal agencies prepare for the digital future."
MetTel has a rapidly growing government practice. In December 2019, MetTel received full authority to operate (ATO) under the General Services Administration's 15-year, $50 billion Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) program. As part of the Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions program, MetTel is now fully authorized to provide federal agencies with voice, video, data transport, hosting and cloud services, as well as call centers, associated labor services, cable and wiring, and managed network and managed security services.
Among the recent MetTel Federal Government IT Communications Projects:
- In August, the United States General Services Administration selected MetTel for two awards for nationwide data and voice services.
- The United States Mint awarded MetTel a contract to provide broadband and wired services.
- MetTel announced that it was an awardee under a $994 million contract for wireless services and devices by the U.S. Navy.
- The United States Marine Corps Recruiting Command and the United States Navy Recruiters selected MetTel to provide broadband internet services to recruiting command centers around the globe.
About MetTel
MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises one, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user friendly interface. For more information visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and on LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel. Connect Smarter.™
