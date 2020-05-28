NEW YORK, May 28, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- MetTel, a digital transformation and communications leader, was named the winner of a Gold Stevie® Award in the Software-Defined Infrastructure category in the 18th Annual American Business Awards® today.
The newest version of MetTel SD-WAN is enhanced with MetTel Intelligent Automation, using artificial intelligence (AI) and automation to identify, report, and address network incidents, events or trouble tickets, freeing up IT staff for higher skilled work.
"This Gold American Business Award is confirmation that our SD-WAN solution is recognized by customers, analysts and the industry as among the most advanced network infrastructures in the world," said Marshall Aronow, CEO of MetTel.
"SD-WAN is the backbone for digital transformation and a key to making organizations more productive, agile, resilient and cost-efficient."
Among the features of MetTel's AI-enhanced SD-WAN:
- Better network performance and improved voice/video quality with MetTel's distributed gateways and unique network design.
- Consistent user experience with normalized QoS strategy, regardless of where the traffic originates or terminates, across all carriers and network segments.
- Improved application performance with full application steering, performance remediation, and prioritization for critical applications (VoIP, SaaS, core) over ANY transport including broadband internet.
- Improved time to repair due to AI and RPA proactively identifying and automating remediation of network issues.
- Reassurance with end-to-end solution and site availability SLA options.
"Our AI technology – MetTel Intelligent Automation -- represents the growing hyper automation trend at its best," said Ed Fox, CTO of MetTel. "We saw dramatic results in its first year with our SD-WAN solution, including 100 percent of network incidents identified by AI and 73 percent of all incidents remediated without any human intervention. This saves IT departments valuable staff hours and accelerates resolution of issues quickly and efficiently."
For MetTel and its 8,000+ government and commercial customers, SD-WAN is often the beacon for all other technology—whether mobile technology, cloud computing or video conferencing – attracting clients to its transformational capabilities and opening their eyes to the broader MetTel portfolio.
More than 230 professionals worldwide participated in the judging process to select this year's Stevie® Award winners. The benefits of MetTel's updated SD-WAN solution were realized immediately by the ABA judges including the following comments:
"Great technology from MetTel. The Software-Defined Infrastructure space is taking off…and I think this is a great category to innovate in. MetTel has clearly differentiated itself in this market."
"Identifying, triaging/addressing and resolving all automated in one platform is admirable."
"As the world moves to cloud, the traditional WAN systems have become a drag for the enterprise. SD-WAN is sure the next-gen network solution that replaces WAN…. Combining the two SD-WAN and AI is sure a great move and would help MetTel customers a lot."
"Great company leveraging frontal technologies like cloud to deliver integrated digital communications solutions."
MetTel SD-WAN has a strong market presence with a number of prominent examples:
- After implementing SD-WAN for the world's largest fintech provider, MetTel is now working with Fidelity Information Systems (FIS) to offer its SD-WAN service to FIS's global banking customer base.
- In 2019, the largest commercial/retail SD-WAN network was rolled out with specialty jeweler Signet representing over 3,000 jewelry store locations, including marquee brands such as Jared, Kay, Zales, and Piercing Pagoda.
- MetTel implemented over 2,000 locations for a national automotive parts retailer, representing three of the largest commercial SD-WAN installations to date.
- MetTel announced that the company has received Authority to Operate (ATO) for the $50 billion, 15-year GSA Enterprise Infrastructure Solutions (EIS) contract. Managed Network Services, leveraging technology such as SD-WAN is one of MetTel's top offerings under EIS and another major Federal contract, GSA Schedule 70.
- In addition to enterprise customers recognizing the benefits of MetTel's SD-WAN solution as the cornerstone of their digital transformation projects, the analyst community and the largest mobile carriers do as well. MetTel SD-WAN has been cited as a leading market option in a number of prominent market research reports.
- Within AT&T's Partner Exchange Program, MetTel was named 2019 telecommunications leader in driving the highest total new sales revenue for both wireless/mobility and wireline connectivity.
- MetTel modeled a successful new product – SD-M (for software defined mobility) – on its SD-WAN service network. SD-M affords many of the benefits of SD-WAN to companies looking to revamp their corporate mobility programs with increased connectivity, security, compliance, network visibility and overall control to increase performance while reducing recurring costs.
About MetTel
MetTel is a leader in communications and digital transformation (DX) solutions for enterprise and government customers. By converging all communications over a proprietary network, MetTel gives enterprises a single, unified view and control point for all their communications and advanced network services. MetTel's comprehensive portfolio of customer solutions can boost enterprise productivity, reduce costs, and simplify operations. Combining customized and managed communication solutions with a powerful platform of cloud-based software, the company's MetTel Portal® enables customers to manage their inventory, usage, spend and repairs from one simple, user-friendly interface. For more information, visit www.mettel.net, follow us on Twitter (@OneMetTel) and LinkedIn, or call us directly at 877.963.8663. MetTel.
