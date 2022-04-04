METTLER TOLEDO is pleased to announce the launch of SevenDirect™: a new family of pH, conductivity and ion concentration meters.
COLUMBUS, Ohio, April 4, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Developed for a wide range of applications, SevenDirect benchtop meters provide accurate measurements of almost any sample. Their ease of use, data handling options and robustness will delight discerning users.
The intuitive user interface on the generous 7-inch touchscreen facilitates the measurement process by avoiding unnecessary steps and focusing on the most important information. On-screen instructions guide through the calibration process while the integrated help system provides immediate support. The EasyPlace™ electrode arm ensures precise placement of the sensor.
The instruments support Good Laboratory Practice (GLP) compliance by storing timestamps, sample-, sensor- and user IDs with every measurement. Settings are protected from unwanted changes with a two-level user management. Automatic data transfer to PC or printer minimizes transcription errors. The guided verification process provides a straightforward way to check system performance with a clear pass / fail indication.
The SevenDirect meters feature a closed connector compartment to prevent corrosion and a replaceable protective cover to keep the instrument safe from dust and spills even with sensors attached (IP54 in-use).
SevenDirect is expandable with a range of suitable accessories. The EasyMix™ magnetic stirrer homogenizes liquid samples, ensuring more reproducible results. It is controlled directly by the instrument and fits to the EasyPlace electrode arm. The updated EasyDirect™ pH PC software simplifies results handling and easy plotting of measurement data.
For more information, visit http://www.mt.com/SevenDirect or access the product Datasheet: SevenDirect pH/Cond/Ion Meters.
About METTLER TOLEDO
METTLER TOLEDO is a leading global manufacturer of precision instruments. The Company is the world's largest manufacturer and marketer of weighing instruments for use in laboratory, industrial and food retailing applications. The Company also holds top-three market positions in several related analytical instruments markets and is a leading provider of automated chemistry systems used in drug and chemical compound discovery and development. In addition, the Company is the world's largest manufacturer and marketer of metal detection systems used in production and packaging.
Additional information about METTLER TOLEDO can be found at http://www.mt.com/lab.
Media Contact
Kate Kraley, Mettler-Toledo, LLC, +1 (614) 438-4936, Kate.Kraley@mt.com
Kate Kraley, Mettler-Toledo, LLC, 614-985-5443, Kate.Kraley@mt.com
SOURCE Mettler-Toledo, LLC