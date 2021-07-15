ROGERS, Minn., July 15, 2021 /PRNewswire/ -- North Star Imaging introduces a new range of High Energy X-ray systems that are available in 3, 6 and 9 Million Electron Volts. The MeVX product line.
Timothy Lebens, Global Sales Director NSI says: "The MeVX line answers the need for higher energy X-ray inspection to deeply penetrate, dense parts, that cannot be scanned using standard, lower energy, X-ray equipment.
Use of a 3, 6 or a 9 MeVX is a huge time saving solution, especially for aerospace, defense, automotive and other emerging technologies where speed and superior, high resolution images are required for mission critical parts."
Noise, scatter, and beam hardening artifacts negatively impact the image fidelity of a part. With the help of a linear accelerator (LINAC) the MeXV units not only improve scanning penetration but also image quality.
Common applications that are readily scanned include large and complex assemblies, rocket engines and tanks, nickel-based alloys, combustion chambers, engine blocks, turbine blades and more.
For more information, please contact sales@nsi.com or visit our website https://4nsi.com/systems/mevx-series.
North Star Imaging manufactures industrial 2D Digital Radiography, 3D Computed Tomography (CT) and High Energy X-ray equipment and provides as-needed X-ray Inspection services. Industrial X-ray scanning is often used for R&D, Failure Analysis, Quality Control, Internal Measurements, High-Speed 3D Scanning & more. Industrial X-ray scanning allows users to view & inspect the external & internal structures of a part without destroying it. NSI's efX® CT integrates the most powerful CT reconstruction & visualization software available, including modules for calibration, measurement, real-time density segmentation & surface extraction. NSI's corporate office is in Minnesota with global inspection laboratories available in Minnesota, California, Massachusetts, UK and China. The company supports its customers with 24/7 technical service and offers basic, advanced, and other NDT training classes which are available in person and on-line. NSI is ISO 9001:2015 certified. To learn more contact sales@4nsi.com or visit www.4nsi.com.
View original content to download multimedia:https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/mevx-high-energy-computed-tomography-x-ray-solutions-301334851.html
SOURCE North Star Imaging