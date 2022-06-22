Grupo Bimbo uses Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and Cloud Distribution Management (DMS) solutions from Ivy Mobility for a next-generational route-to-market experience.
SINGAPORE, June 22, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- Grupo Bimbo, a Mexican multinational company with operations in 33+ countries, joined forces with Ivy Mobility, an intelligent Route-to-Market solution to deliver maximum value to its consumers, field forces, and stakeholders. The company went live with Direct Store Delivery (DSD) and Cloud Distribution Management (DMS) solutions from Ivy Mobility in Q4 2020. This massive digital transformation of Grupo Bimbo's 800+ distribution centers on the Distribution Cloud-ERP and 35,000+ routes (users) across Mexico was taken up remotely owing to the Covid-19 pandemic in 2020.
"Implementing this solution gave us immediate benefits like improved field force productivity, better visibility, and a unified global database," said Raul Obregón, Head of Global Information and Transformation, Group Bimbo.
"A big share of credit goes to Grupo Bimbo's team for this successful implementation. Due to the pandemic, the entire implementation was done remotely, including end-user training, knowledge transfer, and upskilling. In the end, we were able to achieve a flawless deployment in less than three months," said Rajiv Prabhakar, Founder & CEO, Ivy Mobility.
The company's product being a convenience consumer good with a low shelf life, Grupo Bimbo needed a highly scalable, cloud-based solution to renew the day-to-day experience of their sales force. Ivy Mobility's solution provided scalability and elasticity to handle 800+ Sales Distribution Centers and 35,000+ sellers concurrently syncing their devices. Techniques like Auto Scaling led to better hardware utilization and financial savings over the traditional on-premise hosting model.
About Ivy Mobility
Ivy Mobility is a global leader in cloud-based software for the consumer goods industry. Since 2012, the company's outcome-driven, highly scalable, configurable, and intelligent route-to-market solution has been helping thousands of consumer goods manufacturers, distributors, wholesalers, and merchandising agencies grow faster. The company has its head offices in Singapore and operations in North America, Europe, Asia, the Middle East, and Latin America.
About Grupo Bimbo
Grupo Bimbo, S.A.B. de C.V. (also known simply as Bimbo) is a Mexican multinational company with a presence in over 33 countries located in the Americas, Europe, Asia, and Africa. It has an annual sales volume of 15 billion dollars and is currently listed on the Mexican stock exchange with the ticker BIMBO. Grupo Bimbo has 134,000 employees, 196 bakeries, 3 million points of sale, and a distribution network with 57 thousand routes all over the world. The company has more than 100 brands and 13 thousand products, like Bimbo, Tía Rosa, Entenmann's, Pullman, Rainbo, Nutella, Marinela, Oroweat, Sara Lee, Thomas', Arnold and Barcel.
Media Contact
Riddhy Mehta, Ivy Mobility, 91 7406355355, marketing@ivymobility.com
SOURCE Ivy Mobility