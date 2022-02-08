AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Feb. 8, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- The Fuuz™ applications development platform from the manufacturing and software experts at MFGx has several new features that make it easier than ever for users to personalize screen views and policies. Fuuz is a no-code, low-code and pro-code SaaS hybrid cloud solution that connects enterprise software systems with machines, smart devices and the people who use them.
"MFGx is committed to empowering people at every level of the enterprise with user friendly and intuitive applications that make life easier on the plant floor," said Craig Scott, founder, MFGx. "These new features are among the many ways Fuuz helps customers save time and work more efficiently."
The new features include:
- Drag and Drop User Interface (UI) Screen Builder – Users can now fully personalize interactive screens, control panels, operator human-machine interfaces (HMI) or mobile apps on the Fuuz platform using this new drag-and-drop functionality. The new Screen Builder feature supports no-code users for wire-framing and concepting, as well as pro-code users who want to make end-user solutions reliable and scalable. Watch the Drag and Drop UI Screen Builder in action in this video.
- Dashboard Designer – Getting dashboards configured exactly the way you want is easy with Fuuz's new Dashboard Designer. Whether using embedded or adaptive dashboards, users can now connect to machines, display images and even live-stream video of equipment while viewing cycle times and other data in real time. Dashboard Designer also allows users to set alerts when certain parameters are reached for proactive notifications. See the Dashboard Designer in action in this video.
- End User Personalization – There's no need to go to the IT or development teams to make simple modifications to screens that are used every day. Fuuz platform users at all technical skill levels can easily save their own customized views of any screen. Check out the video here.
- Visual Policy Builder Release –The Visual Policy Builder enables users to create solid and robust applications that are very secure. With Cybersecurity at an all-time high importance, the fine-grained controls offered by Fuuz is unparalleled in other enterprise solutions. Its function is to make sure users, end users, customers and suppliers have the appropriate access levels — and nothing more than the appropriate access levels. Visual Policy Builder also allows users to easily and securely create new policies and apply them to actions, resources and other controls. A video of the Visual Policy Builder is posted here.
More than 100 companies in diverse industries use Fuuz to reduce costs and identify new opportunities with a single source of integrated, real-time information. For more information about the Fuuz applications platform from MFGx, visit the company's website at https://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
About MFGx and Fuuz™
Fuuz™ is a no-code, low-code, pro-code hybrid cloud SaaS solution that helps companies of all sizes connect the software and hardware they already have with the databases, machines and established processes they need to grow their businesses — without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz was developed by MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. MFGx and its Fuuz applications platform deliver flexible and robust solutions in complex IT environments. For more, visit http://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
