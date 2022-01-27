AUBURN HILLS, Mich., Jan. 27, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration and development company serving the manufacturing industry, today announced three new partnerships to support the growth of Fuuz™, its no-code, low-code and pro-code SaaS hybrid cloud solution. Fuuz helps companies of all sizes connect the software and hardware they already have with the databases, machines and established processes to grow their businesses—without the expense of new enterprise software.
The new partners are:
- Castor Engineering & Consulting, a turnkey automation integrator and services provider that offers robotic automation integration; PLC and robot programming; electrical panel design and build; and mechanical end-of-arm tooling design and build for manufacturers.
- Endurium, a business transformation consulting company with the sole purpose of helping businesses transform to achieve their strategic goals.
- Mr. IIoT, an integrator and services provider specializing in guiding companies through data infrastructure and digital transformation strategies.
"We value the expertise and capabilities that Castor Engineering & Consulting, Endurium and Mr.IIoT bring to our growing network of integration and referral partners," said Craig Scott, founder, MFGx. "Since its launch in 2019, Fuuz has helped more than 100 companies in diverse industries reduce costs and identify new opportunities with a single source of integrated, real-time information. These partnerships will help us bring proven solutions to even more manufacturing organizations."
Fuuz diagnoses and fixes inefficiencies that arise when multiple, disconnected software systems fail to integrate with the people, processes and machines they are meant to connect. The platform is built on more than 20 years of first-hand, hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems across discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries.
"Fuuz has been instrumental in reducing internal technical debt and highly specialized skills for large and small manufacturing companies alike. Since it is no longer necessary to 'stitch' systems together, a resemblance of a 'digital thread' begins to emerge," said Chris Misztur, founder of Mr.IIoT. "This is a key concept to master toward harnessing true business value from data."
Unlike other major brand options, Fuuz integrates and augments any open source of data, allowing companies to leverage current solutions, industrial equipment and operating systems. Any open source of data can relate to Fuuz, according to Scott.
Fuuz leverages its connectors to most major ERP systems to extend ERP capabilities with MES, IIoT, WMS, TMS and iPaaS solutions out of the box.
"One of the primary attractions to the MFGx platform is its unique cloud multi-tenant approach to solving challenges on the shop floor that we have not found with any other platform to date," said Christopher Bommarito, president of Castor Engineering & Consulting. "Fuuz makes it simple for us to not only connect to the shop floor equipment, but also ensures a seamless connection to our client's ERP system, no matter what it happens to be."
The Fuuz platform also features friendly and intuitive mobile applications that automate the collection of real-time shop floor data, increasing visibility into critical information so companies have time to react, make adjustments, resolve issues and continuously improve operations.
"We are excited about our partnership with MFGx and believe there are many opportunities for the Fuuz platform in adjacent industries," said Jeremiah Worthington, founding partner for Endurium. "The platform's ease of use and versatility can bring tremendous value to all types of businesses."
For more information about Fuuz powered by MFGx, visit the company's website at https://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
About MFGx and FuuzTM
Fuuz™ is a no-code, low-code, pro-code hybrid cloud SaaS solution that helps companies of all sizes connect the software and hardware they already have with the databases, machines and established processes they need to grow their businesses—without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz was developed by MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of first-hand, hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. MFGx and its Fuuz™ application deliver flexible and robust solutions in complex IT environments. For more, visit http://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
