Alliance enables a single, user-friendly interface between MFGx's Fuuz platform and Zebra's industry-tailored, end-to-end solutions
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 20, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration and development company serving the manufacturing industry, today announced an integration partnership between its Fuuz platform and Zebra Technologies.
Fuuz™ is a no-code, low-code and pro-code SaaS cloud solution that connects enterprise software systems with machines, smart devices and the people who use them. Zebra is a recognized industry leader in innovative technologies such as enterprise mobile computing, barcode scanning, specialty printing, and RFID readers/printing.
"Our goal is to provide a single, user-friendly interface for everything you need to run a successful manufacturing business," said Craig Scott, CEO and president for MFGx. "This integration with Zebra Technologies will make life easier on the plant floor by allowing Fuuz customers to seamlessly integrate with Zebra printers and other devices for their manufacturing and warehousing initiatives."
MFGx is built on more than 20 years of first-hand, hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. The Fuuz platform enables real-time visualization of complex data, driving efficiencies, reducing costs and helping companies exceed customers' expectations. Built with the future in mind, Fuuz provides a one-stop solution to scale with any size business, anywhere in the world.
For more information about Fuuz powered by MFGx, visit the company's website at https://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
About MFGx and Fuuz
Fuuz™ is a no-code, low-code, pro-code hybrid cloud SaaS solution that helps companies of all sizes connect the software and hardware they already have with the databases, machines and established processes they need to grow their businesses—without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz was developed by MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of first-hand, hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. MFGx and its Fuuz™ application deliver flexible and robust solutions in complex IT environments. For more, visit http://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
Media Contact
Nancy Sarpolis, MFGx, 1 2482195651, nancy@markitstrategies.com
SOURCE MFGx