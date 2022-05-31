Built-for-Acumatica solution is now available on Acumatica Marketplace app store
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., May 31, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration and development company serving the manufacturing industry, announced its Fuuz™ manufacturing platform is now available on the Acumatica Marketplace app store as a built-for-Acumatica solution. Fuuz from MFGx, is a no–code, low–code, pro–code applications platform that connects enterprise software systems with machines, smart devices and the people who use them. Acumatica Cloud ERP provides business management solutions that help companies thrive in the new digital economy.
The Fuuz platform integrates with Acumatica Cloud ERP and provides out-of-the-box solutions for discrete and process manufacturers. It features configurable and intuitive operator interfaces, industrial equipment connectivity, IIoT solutions and extensibility through the various Fuuz tools such as iPaaS, document and label solutions, and much more.
"Through its integration with Acumatica, the Fuuz platform will allow customers to capture data at the manufacturing moment and provide real-time insights into their operations," said Craig Scott, CEO and president for MFGx. "Acumatica customers—whether at a single site or globally deployed organization—will have a powerful new tool to help them achieve the promise of Industry 4.0."
Fuuz is a true applications platform, a virtual place where all of a company's software lives, connects and shares data, enabling deep insight into every part of the business without the complications of point solutions and middleware. Fuuz was built for industry, with capabilities that address the specific challenges of global manufacturers and distributors. The Fuuz platform enables real-time visualization of complex data, driving efficiencies, reducing costs and helping companies exceed customers' expectations.
"MFGx and Acumatica have a shared vision of providing value to small and midmarket organizations through connected technologies with open architecture for rapid integrations, scalability and ease of use," said Christian Lindberg, vice president of partner solutions at Acumatica. "We're proud to add the Fuuz manufacturing platform to the Acumatica Marketplace."
For more information about Fuuz powered by MFGx, visit the company's website at https://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
About MFGx and Fuuz™
Fuuz™ is a no-code, low-code, pro-code cloud SaaS solution that helps companies of all sizes connect the software and hardware they already have with the databases, machines and established processes they need to grow their businesses—without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz was developed by MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of first-hand, hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. MFGx and its Fuuz™ application deliver flexible and robust solutions in complex IT environments. For more, visit http://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
