New SuiteApp for manufacturing operations meets Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform development standards and best practices
AUBURN HILLS, Mich., April 5, 2022 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MFGx, a software integration and development company serving the manufacturing industry, today announced that its Fuuz™ no-code, low-code and pro-code software as a service (SaaS) hybrid cloud solution has achieved 'Built for NetSuite' status. The new SuiteApp, built using the Oracle NetSuite SuiteCloud Platform, helps companies of all sizes connect existing software and hardware with databases, machines, and established processes to adapt and thrive.
"Fuuz for NetSuite allows companies to connect their people, systems, and equipment on one consolidated platform with fewer integration points," said Craig Scott, CEO and president, MFGx. "This flexibility allows businesses to address their unique needs, while our user-friendly, intuitive applications empower people at every level of the business and make life easier on the plant floor."
Fuuz streamlines operations, automates processes, and increases visibility into critical information so companies have time to react, adjust, resolve issues, and continuously improve operations. By leveraging real-time data from NetSuite, manufacturers can connect processes, including track and trace inventory, barcoding, printing of labels, and efficiently monitor operators and equipment.
"Manufacturers need digital tools that save time, improve productivity, and drive efficiency gains," said Guido Haarmans, VP, SuiteCloud Developer Network and Partner Programs, Oracle NetSuite. "This new SuiteApp extends our robust solutions for manufacturing, helping NetSuite customers seamlessly integrate their operations for easier analysis and decision making."
Built for NetSuite is a program for NetSuite SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) partners that provides the information, resources, and methodology required to help them verify that their applications and integrations meet NetSuite standards and best practices. The Built for NetSuite program is designed to give NetSuite customers additional confidence that SuiteApps, like Fuuz, have been built to meet these standards.
About SuiteCloud
Oracle NetSuite's SuiteCloud platform is a comprehensive offering of cloud-based products, development tools, and services designed to help customers and commercial software developers take advantage of the significant economic benefits of cloud computing. Based on NetSuite, the industry's leading provider of cloud-based financials / ERP software suites, SuiteCloud enables customers to run their core business operations in the cloud, and software developers to target new markets quickly with
newly-created mission-critical applications built to extend the power of NetSuite.
The SuiteCloud Developer Network (SDN) is a comprehensive developer program for independent software vendors (ISVs) that build apps for SuiteCloud. All available and approved SuiteApps are listed on SuiteApp.com, a single-source online marketplace where NetSuite customers can find applications to meet specific business process or industry-specific needs. For more information on SuiteCloud and the SDN program, please visit https://www.netsuite.com/portal/developers/overview.shtml
About MFGx and FuuzTM
Fuuz™ is a no-code, low-code, pro-code hybrid cloud SaaS solution that helps companies of all sizes connect the software and hardware they already have with the databases, machines and established processes they need to grow their businesses—without the expense of new enterprise software. Fuuz was developed by MFGx, a Michigan-based software integration company with more than 20 years of first-hand, hands-on experience in diagnosing and solving software integration problems for discrete and process manufacturers in multiple industries. MFGx and its Fuuz™ application deliver flexible and robust solutions in complex IT environments. For more, visit http://www.fuuzplatform.com/.
Trademarks
Oracle, Java and MySQL are registered trademarks of Oracle Corporation.
