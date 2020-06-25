MONTGOMERY, Ala., June 25, 2020 /PRNewswire/ -- As part of a current case studies challenge, MGMWERX is encouraging submissions on space domain for academic use at the Air University (AU). With the creation of the Space Force and sudden demand for research and knowledge on space, this challenge is inviting subject-matter experts to contribute to a library of knowledge to be utilized and taught in the AU classrooms. Each reasonable submission will receive a $1,000 prize, with larger prizes for the top three submissions. This opportunity is open to all graduate-level scholars or higher and due by July 20 at 11:59 PM CT.
"Space is an ever-changing arena, and as we engage more, there will be more opportunities and possible obstacles," stated Joyce Vaughn, Marketing & Events Manager at MGMWERX. "We know that there are individuals out there readily considering what issues we may face as we further engage the possibilities of space, and the Air University could greatly benefit from their expertise."
All U.S. citizens with master's degrees or higher are invited to participate, with the exception of Department of Defense employees. Case studies should feature a space-related scenario, fictional or non-fictional, that may be utilized as a teaching tool for seminar instructors. Submissions will be evaluated based on ingenuity, scholarship, and feasibility for educational use.
"These cases will give AU instructors scenarios to introduce to students during training that may not have been considered before," explained Vaughn. "We want to make sure the instructor teams have ideas from all possible sources."
The Air Force is striving to maintain their position as a leader in the field by exposing their scholars to non-military professionals' knowledge by way of this challenge. Therefore, all accepted submissions will become the intellectual property of the Air University and may be distributed throughout a classroom setting.
For more information, go to MGMWERX.org/spacechallenge.
MGMWERX was created under a Partnership Intermediary Agreement to align with the education initiatives of Air University. MGMWERX augments ongoing Air University programs, through events like Pitch Night, to enhance production of high-quality, innovative research and ideas that span issues of importance to the Air Force. This includes, but is not limited to, doctrine, strategies, capability needs, operational concepts, training, education, and science and technology.