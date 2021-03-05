LOS ANGELES, March 5, 2021 /PRNewswire-PRWeb/ -- MGO LLP, one of the fastest growing CPA & Advisory Services firms in the nation, has launched the second wave of content for The Future Game. This multi-media initiative focuses on reshaping the conversation around financial education and empowerment for professional athletes and communities.
For decades, the financial issues athletes often face following the end of their playing careers – including bankruptcy due money mismanagement, bad investments, and/or fraud – has earned derisive media coverage, but little attention is paid to finding solutions. MGO's The Future Game seeks to elevate the discussion by sharing stories of both success and failure from the athletes themselves, and other professionals within the sports ecosystem.
Following a successful launch featuring interviews with NBA star Draymond Green, the second wave of The Future Game kicks-off with NBA veteran Matt Barnes. In a series of intimate interviews with MGO's Morgan Stinson, Barnes discusses his difficult up-bringing, how he learned to manage his money, steps he took to build a new career after retiring, and ways he now works to establish a powerful legacy for his community.
"We were honored to have Matt Barnes participate in The Future Game," said Kevin O'Connell, CEO of MGO. "Matt exemplifies how smart and talented individuals can rise to be leaders both on the court, and in the business world. His post-career accomplishments as an investor, entrepreneur, and fast-rising media personality establish a road map many athletes can follow as they build financial security and stability."
The Future Game interview with Matt Barnes will be released in four segments, with one video dropping every two weeks alongside videos from financial professionals, educational resources, events on social media (Clubhouse and Instagram) and other themed content.
This Friday, March 5th, at 4 PM PST / 7 PM EST, Matt Barnes and Morgan Stinson will have a follow-up interview streaming live on Instagram. On IG, follow @_TheFutureGame_ for more details.
Stay tuned for more content coming soon, including interviews with former NFL player Eben Britton, former-NCAA athlete and sports marketing professional Geoff Walker, and educational videos from Robert Roman, CEO of MGO Private Wealth, and Alex Thomas, MGO Business Development Managing Director.
You can see earlier installments from The Future Game and preview what is coming next at http://www.The-Future-Game.com
